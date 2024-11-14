Four-Star QB That Decommitted from FSU to Visit Gators, Predicted to Commit
The Florida Gators have a chance to win over yet another 2025 recruit when they host LSU this Saturday.
Four-star quarterback Trammell Jones is expected to visit Gainesville, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
The news comes hours after he decommitted from rival Florida State Thursday morning. According to the ESPN report, he had been committed to the Seminoles longer than anyone in the recruiting class up to that point. FSU’s downward spiral could be to Florida’s benefit.
Following the news of the decommitment and the visit, 247 Sports Crystal Ball now predicts he will commit to Florida.
Jones is the No. 36 player nationally, the No. 10 player from Florida and the No. 4 player at his position, according to Rivals.
He won’t be the only notable recruit hanging around The Swamp this Saturday. Ohio State cornerback commit Na’eem Offord and Texas wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench were both reported to be scheduled to visit on Tuesday. LSU cornerback DJ Pickett was reported on Wednesday as visiting Gainesville Saturday as well.
That third one should be taken with a grain of salt since the team he’s committed to will be in the building. But the others can be seen as a sign that Florida is worth taking a look at again.
Now that Billy Napier is sticking around, there isn’t that uncertainty for next season. That feeling that Napier’s job was week to week dried up recruiting from Florida’s typical expectations.
According to 247 Sports, the Gators 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked 43rd in the country. The only school in the SEC that they are considered to be recruiting better than is Vanderbilt - guess the latest success hasn’t translated to recruiting yet.
Just a season ago, they had the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the SEC. It would take a miracle to get there for this recruiting cycle, but there is still a chance they can redeem it.