Gators ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent/Date Revealed
For the second year in a row, the Florida Gators will face off against the Virginia Cavaliers. This time it will be in the ACC/SEC Challenge on December 4th.
Florida will welcome Virginia into Gainesville next season after the two traveled to Charlotte, N.C. last year for an early-season matchup, which the Gators lost.
The Gators squared off against the Cavaliers in last year’s Hall of Fame Series but fell to their ACC opponents 73-70. However, they were slightly handicapped due to starting point guard Zyon Pullin having been suspended to start the year.
In school history, Florida has played Virginia a total of four times, including the game from last year. Their series is tied 2-2.
Before last year, Florida had won the two most-recent matchups, and both were in the NCAA Tournament.
The more recent of the two took place in 2017. Florida won this game 65-39 behind Devin Robinson and Justin Leon’s double-doubles.
Florida’s other win over Virginia came in 2012. That year, they won 71-45 over the Cavaliers. In this game, they were led by current Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal. Beal scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in this game.
However, they lost their first matchup against the Cavaliers 62-56 back in 1992.
The ACC/SEC Challenge is new, and only began last year. The introduction of this challenge ended the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the SEC/Big Ten Challenge that took place in the past.
In 2023-24, the Gators took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the challenge. Unfortunately for the Gators, they dropped this game 82-71.
The rest of the ACC/SEC Challenge games are as follows:
Arkansas at Miami
California at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Texas at North Carolina State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech