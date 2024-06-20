Florida Gators Run Out of Magic in Shutout Loss to Texas A&M in CWS
Texas A&M starting pitcher Justin Lamkin gave the Florida Gators bats fits in their first matchup of the College World Series. It was the same story in the rematch.
Florida’s bats had no answers for Lamkin’s mix of his changeup and fastball. The off-balanced Gators offense recorded just three hits in five innings against the southpaw.
Florida then fared no better against the Texas A&M bullpen and suffered their first shutout loss in two seasons, 6-0. This coming after the Gators scored 15 runs on 14 hits against Kentucky earlier in the day.
With the shutout loss, the Gators’ end their season.
Lamkin struck out nine Gators hitters. Over two starts versus Florida in the tournament, he punched out 15.
Lamkin’s continued success against the Florida hitters meant an end of the Gators offensive hot streak. Against Kentucky, the Gators went 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
But that didn’t transfer over into the night cap.
Like the first matchup versus Texas A&M in the College World Series, Florida couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position. On Wednesday, the Gators stranded the bases loaded in the third inning. Then in the sixth, they left runners on second and third. During the eighth, they couldn’t move runners any farther than the corners.
In all three cases, the Gators had men on those bases with only one out.
Florida finished the loss 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Gators were 2-for-23 with RISP versus Texas A&M in two games in Omaha.
Florida manager Kevin O’Sullivan decided to go back to Saturday’s starter Liam Peterson to open Wednesday’s game. Unfortunately, Peterson didn’t find redemption. He walked four of the five batters he faced, walking in the first run and only registered one out.
When Fisher Jameson replaced him in the first inning, the Aggies tacked on a second run with a sacrifice fly, putting them ahead 2-0. But Jameson did what he could to keep the Gators in the game. He went 4 ⅓ innings, giving up just one earned run while striking out five.
Jake Clemente replaced Jameson but lasted only two batters before the Gators turned to their hot bullpen arm, Brandon Neely. But the Aggies also got the better of Neely.
On the first batter he faced, Neely surrendered a two-run home run to Caden Sorrell, which increased the Aggies lead to 5-0. Neely gave up one more run and finished his outing with six strikeouts and two earned runs in three innings.
But that should do little to discredit what Neely did during the entire tournament. In 24 innings pitched, Neely gave up just five earned runs and struck out 38 batters.
Neely’s postseason performance will be remembered for a long time. He was in tears in the dugout after the loss. He gave it his all.
On Wednesday, the Gators couldn’t give any of their pitching much support. Caglianone was the lone bright spot offensively. He finished 2-for-4, tying the program record for the most hits in a single season. He recorded his 104th hit of the campaign in the eighth inning.
He’ll also leave Florida as the record holder for the most home runs in program history.
There’s much to be proud of for Caglianone and the Gators, but Wednesday was still a disappointing way for Caglianone to end his collegiate career and for Florida to end its season.
A long flight home to Gainesville awaits the Gators as the offseason officially begins after their first shutout defeat in more than two years. Ironically, Florida’s last shutout defeat on May 26, 2022 was also against Texas A&M.