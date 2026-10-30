Gators Frontcourt Trio Earning More Preseason Recognition ahead of Opener vs. Miami

The Florida Gators ' star frontcourt trio have earned more preseason recognition, with Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu all named to preseason watchlists this week.

Haugh was named the preseason SEC Player of the Year. He also earned a spot on the All-SEC coaches team and the Naismith Starting 5 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List.

The projected first-round pick has had a decent preseason. In two scrimmages against Baylor and Stetson, Haugh has averaged 16.5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. He has also shot 40.9% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Condon earned a nomination to the Naismith Starting 5 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List on Thursday. Additionally, Condon was selected to the preseason coaches' All-SEC second team. He produced 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game as a junior last year. Condon also blocked 48 shots, moving his career total to 142.

In Florida's two scrimmages, Condon averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He tried expanding his shooting range, but missed all three 3-pointers he attempted.

Lastly, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Naismith Starting 5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List on Friday, with Chinyelu listed.

He is fresh off a record-setting year for the Gators. The reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year set the program record for single-season double-doubles, totaling 19 last year. Chinyelu averaged 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The big man also blocked 36 shots and recorded 27 steals.

Chinyelu has had a subpar preseason for the Gators to his standards. While he averaged 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, he has not blocked a shot and has one steal. He is also shooting just 52.9% from the field.

Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu all hold a spot on the 2027 NABC Player of the Year Watch List. With these three earning that recognition, Florida is the only team with at least three players on the list.

2026-27 Season on the Horizon

Florida looks to start the season on the right foot after beginning the 2025-26 season with a defeat to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Gators begin their season on Monday, Nov. 2, against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes. The contest takes place in Tampa, Fla., on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Florida bested Miami a season ago in Jacksonville, Fla. They won 82-68, grabbing an early lead and riding it to the end. They will be hoping for the same outcome in a few days.

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