Gators Lose Highly Talented Transfer to MLB Draft
A day after being drafted in the 18th round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2024 MLB Draft, Michael Ross has chosen to sign with the Minnesota Twins instead of joining the Florida Gators for 2025 according to Jacob Rudner on X.
This is painful news for the Gators as Ross was a major addition to their pitching staff going into next year.
The right-handed pitcher made 38 appearances (26 starts) and posted a 20-1 record over four years (injured all of 2023) with the Samford Bulldogs. During this span, he recorded a 3.89 ERA and struckout 158 batters in 180.1 innings.
His best season in a Bulldogs uniform was last year. In 2024, Ross had a career-best 3.27 ERA and went a perfect 13-0 in 15 starts. Additionally, he struck out 88 batters to just 21 walks in 96.1 innings of work.
These performances earned him Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2024.
While this is a big blow to the Gators pitching staff, there are still solutions to help mitigate his loss. The transfer portal is still open for business, and there are still quality pitchers within.
Furthermore, the Gators will see the top arms of their highly talented high school recruiting class make it to campus.
Jackson Barberi (99 on MLB’s 2024 Top 250 Draft Prospect List), Schuyler Sandford and Joshua Whritenour (160 on MLB’s Top 250) are among the quality pitching recruits that the Gators will have joining them next season.
Although of this talent group, one still has a decision to make after being drafted on Day 3 of the MLB Draft. Righty Jayden Dubanewicz was drafted in the 16th round by the Milwaukee Brewers and it hasn’t been reported yet which way he is leaning.
Losing Ross is a tough blow, but the Florida Gators and coach Kevin O’Sullivan will definitely have a plan on how to help ease this pain.