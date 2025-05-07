Gators Suffer Tough Loss to USF to End Midweek Play For Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It was a tough watch for the fans of the Florida Gators (33-17) at Condon Family Ballpark Tuesday night as they watched the Gators drop their final midweek game of the season to the USF Bulls (25-21) 7-1.
The biggest moment of the game came during the sixth inning. While it started at 1-1, the Bulls left the frame up 5-1.
Relief pitcher Alex Philpott gave up three hits that netted the Bulls a run. Then, righty Luke McNeillie was called from the pen. He got the first hitter he faced out but gave up three hits to the next four he faced, which brought three additional runs.
USF tacked on two more runs in the eighth to reach the final score.
Despite the loss, the Gators did leave the ballpark with one positive. That positive is the return of right-handed pitcher Matthew Jenkins.
Jenkins looked unplayable on the night, striking out seven in 2 ⅔ innings of work. He did walk two, but that’s not too surprising given that he hasn’t pitched since March 19 against Florida A&M.
“That's one of the bright moments of the game, you know, to get him back out there,” Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “He was good tonight.”
However, as good as Jenkins was, the hitters for the Gators were the total opposite.
Florida mustered up just three hits in this contest compared to the 13 from their opponent. Additionally, the only run they scored on the night came on an error from the Bulls pitcher trying to catch infielder Brendan Lawson stealing third base, but it led to him crossing home plate instead thanks to an errant throw.
Next up for the Gators is a road trip to Austin, Texas, where they’ll take on the No. 1 Longhorns for a three-game series beginning Friday.