Gators Walter Clayton Jr. Playing Way Into Player of the Year Territory
Walter Clayton, Jr., a senior shooting guard for the Florida Gators continues to enjoy a fantastic season. How does he rate when considering candidates for SEC Player of the Year? That conversation not only carries a different weight, but major external factors actually benefit Clayton in his quest.
Granted, the entire mission remains for Florida to not only hoist the SEC tournament championship but cut down the nets at the Final Four. While the Gators can boast a deep, talented roster, they need Clayton's dominant performances if they want to go far.
How does he match up against other presumptive nominees?
Injury Sweeps Broome
Most believed that Auburn forward/center Johni Broome looked like the early-season favorite to win the conference's player of the year award. Few players possess the ability to dominate a game on both ends of the floor. However, an injury to Broome opened the door for Clayton and others.
In a win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on January 11th, Broome suffered an ankle injury that looks to keep him out with no timetable to return. That nebulous statement could see him miss two games or ten. He’s missed two so far (both Auburn wins). Under those circumstances, missing key conference games should loom large in determining the award.
On The Road
One of the most definitive aspects of a player's efficiency and effectiveness as a scorer, playing in hostile environments should matter. Clayton and Florida play at Knoxville, Auburn, Starkville, Athens, and Tuscaloosa, the ranked conference teams.
Not to mention a trip to Baton Rouge to face an LSU squad that does not look like pushovers. In three games on the road, Clayton averages 23.3 points per game, where Clayton and the Gators are 2-1. The SEC schedule makers did Florida zero favors with what looks like a gauntlet to end the regular season. If past is prologue, Clayton will play well.
Bottom Line
Walter Clayton Jr., averages 17.9 points per game, good enough for a fifth-place tie in the conference and within striking distance of leader Mark Sears of Alabama at 18.9.
His 3.7 assists per game is good for 13th, and he chips in 3.4 rebounds per game. However, as mentioned, Florida's schedule can make or break his campaign. If the Gators can continue their strong play, led by Clayton, not only will his award chances rise, but the team could find themselves looking eye-to-eye with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Post-season awards go hand in hand with team success.
Walter Clayton may hold the key to the University of Florida's championship aspirations, as they look towards March.