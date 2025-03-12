Gators Walter Clayton Jr. Receives Historic Honor From The Sporting News
Gainesville, Fla. — Walter Clayton Jr. put himself in a unique club on Wednesday as he became the first Florida Gators player to be named a first-team All-American. Clayton Jr. was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News.
He’s now the sixth player in program history to have earned All-American status from a consensus selector. The other five to have earned this recognition include Scottie Wilbekin (third team) in 2014, Al Horford (second team) and Joakim Noah (second team) in 2007, Udonis Haslem (third team) in 2001 and Neal Walk (second and third team) in 1968 and 1969.
Florida’s star is leading his team in points (17.2) and assists (4.3) per game. He’s also averaging 3.8 rebounds a contest and 1.2 steals.
The senior has made impressive strides this season in multiple areas. As mentioned, he’s leading the team in assists. He’s become a better passer this year and has shown off this skill on many occasions, including full-court passes to his teammates for quick fast break points. He’s also become a better defender than in previous campaigns.
Additionally, one thing Clayton Jr. has always had in his locker ever since he joined Florida was his 3-point shooting. The sharpshooter holds an active streak of 53 straight games knocking down at least one 3-pointer, which is a program record. Furthermore, he has 10 games this season alone where he has hit at least four 3-pointers.
All of this, plus the important additions of others to the team, has led the Gators to their highest ranking in the AP Poll since the 2014 season and to a 27-4 record, which is also the best they’ve held since the 2014 season.
The next time the Gators and Clayton Jr. will be on the hardwood is on Friday at 7 p.m. EST in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.