How Florida Gators Defense Shuts Down FSU Offense
Without hyperbole, the Florida State offense continues to struggle on an epic scale. They're 131st out of 133 teams in total offense.
In all honesty, the Florida Gators defense should succeed in shutting them down.
However, with "any given Saturday" lurking in the atmosphere, Florida cannot take their despised rival for granted.
Moreover, while the Gators have bowl eligibility in their pocket, this game presents a chance to vastly improve where they go and who they play.
So, UF will still play for something important while the Noles compete for pride. Don't get that twisted, pride will make teams play harder than usual and could alter game outcomes.
Revolving Door at QB
Transfer DJ. Uiagalelei looks to miss the finale after finger surgery, and from an FSU point of view, that's not a bad thing. Uiagalelei was having a nightmare of a season in Tallahassee.
That leaves freshman Luke Kromenhoek as the starter. From a skillset viewpoint, the Gators need to pay attention.
Kromenhoek possesses a strong arm with velocity to throw the ball all over the yard. So passing off wideouts to corners, guessing short pass is not the move.
The true freshman will attempt to throw the ball vertically to challenge the secondary. When passes streak over linebackers’ heads into the hands of the target despite deep coverage, that signals a quarterback with skill.
He looks comfortable in his ability to let the ball go without hesitation. On top of that, Kromenhoek displays above-average athleticism. He rushed 11 times for 71 yards against Miami last month.
He will move the pocket, looking downfield. If no one gets open, he will break contain and show a knack for excelling in space. The Gators need to bait and disguise coverage to unsettle the freshman. While talented, Kromenhoek will exhibit too much confidence in his arm and force the ball unnecessarily.
Nothing to Lose
With the season, fully engulfed in the flames of consistent losing, the Seminoles want the nightmare to end. As their eyes turn to next year, and for a lot of players their next destination, this game will see a wide-open playbook.
Many of these players on offense will not remain in Tallahassee, departing via graduation or the transfer portal. Mike Norvell will take more chances. Look for fourth-down conversion attempts.
Plus, he wants to instill confidence in his young quarterback. Granted, if he stays, Kromenhoek will face competition next season to start. Allowing a no-holds barred approach should concern Florida.
Someone with nothing to lose plays a relaxed, free-flowing game, without the concern of winning and losing. Keeping their guard up and not relenting helps the Florida defense put their team in the best position to win.
Overview
Statistically, the FSU offense does not look good. They cannot run the ball well. Their hope on that side of the ball remains an athletic, yet still inaccurate freshman with tools, but still looks greener than Kermit the Frog's forehead.
The Gators defense need to bring the Ole Miss/LSU level of intensity. Anything else makes this game closer than it needs to be and the potential for a wild ending. Slamming the door on an undermanned Florida State offense allows the Gators breathing room.