Florida Gators DL to Transfer After Two Seasons with Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are set to lose a contributor on the defensive line as Brien Taylor Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday.

Taylor Jr. will enter the portal with hopes for one more year of eligibility after two seasons at JUCO Blinn College and two seasons with the Gators. He is currently awaiting a ruling on his JUCO waiver.

Florida DL Brien Taylor Jr. is entering the transfer portal, his reps @noah_reisenfeld and @Adie_vongontard tell @On3.



The 6-foot-4.5, 295-pound DL posted 5 hurries, 3 sacks and a QB hit in 2025.https://t.co/Y9bmIBlDIL pic.twitter.com/GWOxGQXUrp — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 13, 2026

In his two seasons at Florida, Taylor Jr. recorded 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, both of which came in 2025. He saw his biggest role last season as a rotational player at the three-technique defensive tackle spot while playing in all 12 games.

He finished what ended up being his last season with the Gators with 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

"I do think there's a learning curve for a first-year JUCO player. Think it kind of clicks the second year. That's happened for him. He stepped up for the team in a major way," former head coach Billy Napier said on Oct. 8. "He's always been a very capable player, but sometimes guys like that who look like a million bucks and are learning the game, all of a sudden, when that light goes off, it could be pretty dangerous. So we're hopeful he can continue to play at a high level for us.”

After two seasons at Blinn, where he recorded 39 total tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries, Taylor Jr. emerged as one of the top JUCO edge rushers in the 2024 transfer class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 4 overall JUCO prospect, while On3 ranked him as a top five JUCO edge rusher.

He eventually committed to Florida over notable offers from Auburn, Georgia and Miami among others.

While Florida has lost over 30 players to the transfer portal, Taylor Jr. is just the third defensive lineman to leave after walk-on Tarvorise Brown, who landed at North Carolina, and impact player Michai Boireau, who ended up at Ole Miss, despite a push to stay by the Gators. Florida successfully retained veterans Brendan Bett and Jamari Lyons and second-years Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud.

The Gators also added two transfers through the portal in Baylor's DK Kalu and Jacksonville State's Emmanuel Oyebadejo, who projects as an impact player for Florida next season, and one high school recruit in four-star Kendall Guervil.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here as Jon Sumrall continues to build his first roster as the Gators head coach. The 2026 portal window officially closes on Friday.

More From Florida Gators on SI