Key Matchup when Florida Gators Face Miami Hurricanes
Mostly obscured by highly-touted games, Miami heads to The Swamp looking to kick off their 2024 season with a win. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators don't truly see the Hurricanes as a rival, more of a speed bump on their way to conference play and the finale with FSU.
Yet, the matchup that people need to pay attention to is the battle between Florida defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and University of Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. While they don't possess the national profile as their respective head coaches, this head-to-head will definitely help dictate who wins this game.
The Mumme-Leach Family Tree
When you think of the words "Air Raid", the late Mike Leach's name springs to mind, In actuality, Leach worked for Hal Mumme during the infancy of his career. The Air Raid stresses passing to multiple targets and spreading the offense wide, east and west with deep shots mixed in to at least keep the defense honest.
Under former Leach protege Dana Holgorsen, Dawson paid his dues and decided to craft the offense in his own image. Miami wants to not just throw the ball, but actually pressure opponents with a sound running game. In 2023, the Hurricanes ran for 2,251 yards, on a 5.1 yards per carry average. That type of balance keeps an aggressive defense in check.
The Cam Show
When Cam Ward jumped through the portal (again), making the trip from Pullman to Dade County, Miami's offensive prospects greatly improved. In Ward, the Hurricanes will deploy a quarterback with a diverse skillset. Although he doesn't possess blazing foot speed or mesmerizing footwork, the former Washington State Cougars standout, will gain positive yards when breaking the pocket.
Moreover, when he moves the pocket, he can slip tackles in efforts to firing the ball vertically. At all three levels of the route tree, Ward demonstrates excellent touch on his passes.
The Armstrong Approach
In a nutshell, the Gators need to forget who the Miami quarterback is and the fact that many tout him as a potential Heisman candidate. Above all, one Gator can swing this matchup in Florida's favor. Asa Turner's athletic palette may not wow anyone, but his ability to track the ball and make plays provides him the opportunity to stop Ward. Regardless of run/pass.
Turner will either flow down the line to smack a ballcarrier or flash the aggressiveness to jump a route and create a turnover. Either way, the Florida Gators defense needs to exhibit aggression.
That begins with their defensive coordinator.