Top 100 Safety Recruit Ranks Gators Ahead of SEC East Rival
Top-100 safety Lagonza Hayward is on the home stretch of his recruitment and can see the finish line, with two SEC teams fighting at the top for his commitment.
After finishing up an official visit to Gainesville this weekend, Hayward talked about where his recruitment stands.
“Florida and South Carolina,” Hayward said when asked about who his top teams are.
And there is a leader from those two teams. Hayward mentioned the Gators were slightly favored over the Gamecocks leaving this weekend.
What’s to like about the Gators?
“The people inside the building make the place feel special. Like being around them, it’s like I knew them my whole life and I just met them last month,” said Hayward.
Furthermore, he believes in defensive backs coach Will Harris’ ability to develop and prepare him for the future.
“Building a relationship, I know seeing him and how he coaches, I know he could push me to the next level,” Hayward explained.
Hayward has set his birthday, which is July 27, as the date when he wants to make his final decision. But all that means now is more than another month on the recruiting trail.
Florida will still need to stay in front of another SEC East rival – Tennessee, where Hayward will visit next week – to get across the finish line.
The Georgia native is rated as the 82nd overall prospect in the 2025 class and the sixth-best safety in the country, according to 247 Sports.
He currently holds offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina among others.
If Florida can reel in the commitment from Hayward, then he would be a very big addition to the 2025 class. Currently, the Gators only have one top-100 player in their 2025 class.