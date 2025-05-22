Gators' Club Lacrosse Sees First Player Drafted in PLL History
While men’s lacrosse is not a sport offered at the University of Florida at the varsity level, the Florida Gators have still managed to make history.
The Gators' club lacrosse team became the first Men’s Club Lacrosse Association program to have a player drafted to the Premier Lacrosse League, the top professional lacrosse league in the world, when superstar Dylan Hess was selected as the 15th pick in the Second Round to the Philadelphia Waterdogs.
The former Division I First Team All-American at Georgetown transferred to Florida for his fifth college season, reportedly looking to play college football, before joining the club program and helping them finish 13-4 and as one of the top 10 teams in the country.
The 6-foot, 215-pound midfielder accounted for 18 goals and 16 assists with Florida, finishing second in points on the team and helping the program make the MCLA National Championships. He now etches his name in the record books as the only club lacrosse player to be selected to the PLL.
“Dylan Hess gave everything he had to Florida Gators’ lacrosse this season,” Gators lacrosse head coach Garrett Hanrahan, who has now left the program, told Florida Gators on SI. “His selection to the PLL is the culmination of years of dedication to his craft, most of which occurred before he arrived in Gainesville. We are privileged to have been along for the ride, and we look forward to cheering Dylan on as he competes at the next level.”
While Hess has been a prominent name in professional lacrosse scouting for years, gaining lots of attention during his career at Georgetown, his time at Florida actually seemed to boost his draft stock.
Though only at the school for a season, there will be plenty that remember him as a Florida Gator. “When you watch the video of Dylan being selected in the PLL college draft and you see his teammates' reactions, one thing is immediately evident: Dylan is beloved by his peers.” Hanrahan said. “In just a year as a Gator, he earned the respect and admiration of the team…we are so happy to share in his big day.”
Now headed to Philadelphia, Hess will join a Waterdogs team that finished dead last in the league last season at 2-8. Regardless, you can expect some highlight reel plays from their second-round pick.
The Waterdogs open the season on June 6 against the Maryland Whipsnakes.