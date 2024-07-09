Olivier Rioux is Next Big Thing for Florida Gators
Olivier Rioux looks poised to serve as the biggest athletic attraction, literally and figuratively, in Gainesville during the upcoming school year. The seven-foot-nine freshman center hopes to delight Florida Gators fans on the court more than off.
With that, Rioux's journey to the University looks smoother than his path on the basketball court. Blessed with the lone unteachable athletic quality, the Gators hope to harness the vastly untapped potential of the enormous freshman. For Rioux, in all honesty, his progress as a basketball player resides with him more than anyone else than he will ever encounter in a coach or trainer capacity.
Far From Home
For Rioux, Gainesville, Florida feels dramatically different than his hometown of Terrebone, Quebec. Nestled in the Montreal suburbs, Terrebone, much like its favorite son, continues to grow. However, American college scene presents a vastly different scenarios and situations for anyone, not just a seven-foot-nine basketball player that doesn't need to jump in order to dunk.
On top of that, living in the land of harsh winter, then making the voyage to endless heat and humidity seems like quite the change in scenery. Luckily for Rioux, he played high school ball at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, so the adaptation to the Gainesville climate should be easier.
Skillset
First and foremost, Rioux's otherworldly height becomes a major plus. Anyone tall enough to tower over Shaquille O'Neal and Yao Ming at just over eighteen years old merits considering. With an eight-foot wingspan, Rioux profiles early as a rim protector. He will deter people from attacking straight up.
Additionally, based on his frame, you can see a budding scoring touch. Meaning, lobs and post work could become a staple and integral part of his collegiate game. With intensive coaching, the former IMG product can evolve into an effective scoring threat that could control the paint. Plus, at a solid 290 pounds, Rioux could be a force in the post and on the boards beyond just his height.
Improvement
Rioux, as of right now, looks a little heavy-footed. As a result, he will need extensive time in developing his footwork. Right now, you see the clunky steps of an athlete in need of serious refinement. Furthermore, Rioux needs to remember that he literally stands head and shoulders taller than every single player he will defend.
Occasionally, you will see the hands lowering to block a shot. Instead, standing vertically presents the opponent without a chance to clearly see the rim, relying on their ability to hopefully see around the Canadian center. As mentioned, Rioux must work on his offensive game.
Granted, dunks compose much of Rioux's offensive approach. With such a reach advantage over everyone, he needs to develop an ambidextrous approach to offense. That is to say, possessing the ability to score with either hand, not just dunks. For example, working on a hook, if he's further away. In essence, that draws attention, clearing out room for the slashers to score.
Overview
Olivier Rioux is not and may never flash the skillset of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Yet, he does bring size and close scoring along with defense to the table. Florida can mold this preferred walk-on into a serviceable player that can positively contribute at both side of the ball. If coaches can help Rioux unlock his potential, he could help the Gators with a mix of bench scoring and defense.