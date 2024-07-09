Parker Valby named SEC Female Athlete of the Year
On Tuesday, Florida Gators track and field star Parker Valby was named 2024 SEC Female Athlete of the Year.
Valby has shined on the track this year which helped her earn a spot on the U.S. Track and Field Olympics team. Just this season, Valby recorded five individual NCAA titles, four individual SEC titles and produced three collegiate records.
After placing second in the 10,000m at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Valby secured a ticket to Paris. She was the only collegiate athlete to participate in the event.
"Incredibly proud of Parker and all that she has accomplished this year," Gators head coach Mike Holloway said in a press release. "She has got to be considered the best female distance runner in NCAA history. I'm super proud of her, and of Coaches Will and Sam Palmer."
Former LSU quarterback and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was the recipient of the award on the men’s side.
Valby became the 14th Florida athlete to be named as the SEC Athlete of the Year. She joins a list consisting of Gator greats including Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerfel, Trinity Thomas and Grant Holloway.
"The SEC is pleased to honor Parker and Jayden as this year's Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "It takes an exceptional level of discipline and commitment to achieve at highest level of competition, a level that has been reached by Parker and Jayden with the consistency necessary to be called the best of the best. These young people are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference."
Valby became the first female runner in NCAA history to win five individual distance titles in a season. And with her most recent honor, Valby adds to a plethora of others including the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association 2023 cross country and 2024 Indoor and Outdoor National Athlete of the Year.
The six-time SEC Champion and nine-time USTFCCCA All-American will look for her first Olympic medal in Paris as the games begin later this month.