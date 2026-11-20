The Florida Gators are coming off their 3rd win of the year over a ranked opponent after rallying to beat No. 11 Kentucky and now look to add another win at home vs. Vanderbilt.

The Gators sit at 6-4 (4-4 SEC) and now host a struggling Vanderbilt team that is 4-6 (1-6 SEC) and has had one win since mid-September.

The Gators have an opportunity to not only build more momentum heading into rivalry week, but also an opportunity to clinch their first winning regular season in the SEC play since 2020.

Florida has had an up-and-down year where the highs have been high and the lows have been low, but they still have a chance to come away with eight wins and a nice finish in the SEC and the rankings.

Vanderbilt has taken a step back this year and is coming off a poor offensive performance at home in a 21-6 loss to Alabama. However, their defense stepped up nicely and forced two turnovers and had three sacks.

Get to know Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has struggled this season after having arguably their best season in program history last year. They lost many key pieces, including quarterback Diego Pavia, and have replaced him with five-star true freshman Jared Curtis, who has shown flashes but nothing consistent.

"You face them in September, and their time on task is a little bit less in depth, and they're limited, maybe in what they're doing with them,” Jon Sumrall said earlier this week about Curtis. “They're doing more with him than they were earlier in the year, in regards to volume. He makes every throw. His arm talent is off the charts, and he's a really good athlete, too.

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"I think that's probably where he didn't get enough credit is his ability to run. Dangerous player. Watched him on video. I got a lot of respect for him. He's a guy you can build around. He's a difference maker at that position that force-multiplies and makes everybody around him better. I think he's a really good football player. Bright future. He's a good player, man."

Curtis has started seven games this year and has thrown for 1,880 yards with eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions. One thing that has been on display is Curtis ability to make difficult throws and his ability to escape pressure and make plays at times. Curtis may not be the fastest, but he can get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs, being Vandy's third leading rusher.

In the backfield, joining him are Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young, who both have rushed for under 4.0 yards per carry this year. Vanderbilt's running game ranks at the very bottom of the SEC and has left a lot to be desired.

In the air, Vandy ranks around the middle of the pack in passing yards per game, led by standout senior wide receiver Junior Sherrell. Sherrell is an elite playmaker on the outside, ranking 22nd in the country in receiving yards with 847 to pair with his four touchdown grabs on the year.

Defensively the Commodores have not been much better ranking towards the bottom half in every major statistical category in the SEC. They allow the second-most points per game at 28.6, just ahead of Mississippi State, and are in the bottom third in sacks on the year with 22.

Edge rusher Miles Capers and safety CJ Heard have been two of the most productive players on Vanderbilt's defense. Capers is tied for second on the Commodores in sacks with 3.5 and has an interception and a forced fumble to go along with it. Heard has been arguably Vanderbilt's best defensive back, as he has three sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles this year as well.

Vanderbilt allowed just over 133 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the SEC. It will be huge for multiple reasons to get the run game going, one being it helps open up the pass and two being, Jadan Baugh is 95 yards away from 1,000 rushing yards on the season which will be the second time in his career he could achieve that mark.

The Gators pulled off a big victory last weekend and now look to take care of business in their final home game of the season.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST on SEC Network.