Vanderbilt vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
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The No. 24 ranked Florida Gators host the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.
After a 3-0 start, Vanderbilt has lost six of its last seven games, only winning two weeks ago at Mississippi State.
Florida has also struggled after its 4-0 start, losing four of its last six games, but the Gators bounced back with a 21-14 win as +2.5 underdogs at Kentucky last week.
The Gators beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in their last meeting in 2023.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vanderbilt +13.5 (-110)
- Florida -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vanderbilt +410
- Florida: -550
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Vanderbilt vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Vanderbilt record: 4-6
- Florida record: 6-4
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Aaron Philo, Quarterback, Florida Gators
It’s been a tumultuous year for Aaron Philo, who has dealt with injuries, benchings, and plenty of drama during an up-and-down season. However, it sounds like Florida is sticking with the junior for the rest of the season after a solid enough showing in Kentucky.
Philo completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 21-14 win. He also ran the ball 15 times for 102 yards and a score in the victory.
The Gators are hoping to see more of that at home against a vulnerable Vanderbilt team.
Vanderbilt vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been struggling over the past month or so, and that’s led to a lot of lower-scoring games. I’m looking for another one this week in Florida.
Vanderbilt has gone UNDER the total in three straight games, scoring 17, 25, and 6 points in its last three contests. The Commodores also haven’t yielded a ton in those games, allowing 34, 23, and 21 points.
Florida has gone UNDER the total in five straight games, scoring a total of 36 points in its last three games.
Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop