The No. 24 ranked Florida Gators host the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

After a 3-0 start, Vanderbilt has lost six of its last seven games, only winning two weeks ago at Mississippi State.

Florida has also struggled after its 4-0 start, losing four of its last six games, but the Gators bounced back with a 21-14 win as +2.5 underdogs at Kentucky last week.

The Gators beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in their last meeting in 2023.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt +13.5 (-110)

Florida -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +410

Florida: -550

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Vanderbilt vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Vanderbilt record: 4-6

Florida record: 6-4

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Key Players to Watch

Aaron Philo, Quarterback, Florida Gators

It’s been a tumultuous year for Aaron Philo, who has dealt with injuries, benchings, and plenty of drama during an up-and-down season. However, it sounds like Florida is sticking with the junior for the rest of the season after a solid enough showing in Kentucky.

Philo completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 21-14 win. He also ran the ball 15 times for 102 yards and a score in the victory.

The Gators are hoping to see more of that at home against a vulnerable Vanderbilt team.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been struggling over the past month or so, and that’s led to a lot of lower-scoring games. I’m looking for another one this week in Florida.

Vanderbilt has gone UNDER the total in three straight games, scoring 17, 25, and 6 points in its last three contests. The Commodores also haven’t yielded a ton in those games, allowing 34, 23, and 21 points.

Florida has gone UNDER the total in five straight games, scoring a total of 36 points in its last three games.

Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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