GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators on Wednesday evening released its first official availability report of the week, revealing that multiple key contributors will miss Saturday’s home finale against Vanderbilt.

Of note, safety DJ Coleman, right tackle Emeka Ugorji and tight end Lacota Dippre will miss the contest after suffering lower-body injuries in last week’s win at Kentucky. Head coach Jon Sumrall said Coleman’s injury is not as serious and could see him return soon, while Dippre’s, which he described as “gnarly,” and Ugorji’s timeline for a return remain to be seen.

“All those guys, you always look: is it high? Is it lateral? Is it medial? Is it tightrope candidate? Is it not?” Sumrall said of the group. “Don't think we have any tightrope candidates in there, from my understanding.”

Coleman is the most notable as Florida’s starting safety with a career-high 41 tackles and two interceptions.

Florida will also be without linebacker Jaden Robinson and receiver Vernell Brown III for another week, with Brown III continuing to recover from a knee injury suffered in the win over Ole Miss nearly two months ago. Sumrall gave the latest update on Brown III on Monday, saying the sophomore had a “little injection” two weeks ago that helped before running on the zero-gravity machine last week.

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While Sumrall was hopeful Brown III could make his return this week, he remained hesitant.

“I'm hopeful everybody can play, but I just, with what his situation's been and the nature of it, I hate it for him,” Sumrall said. “He’s trying like hell to play, but at the same time, if it's not something that just looks great, I'm not gonna put him in harm's way and expedite something that's not right. So, we'll see.”

Rounding out the availability report are three players who have yet to be ruled out. Corner Dijon Johnson is doubtful, giving him a 25 percent chance to play, while receiver Bailey Stockton and safety Bryce Thornton are questionable, giving them a 50 percent chance to play. Stockton, playing through multiple injury issues this season, was listed among the three lower-body injuries on Monday by Sumrall, but Sumrall said he would be shocked if Stockton did not play.

“You'd have to like kidnap him for him to not play more than likely,” Sumrall said. “This guy's got nine lives or 10 lives or how many were lives. You look at his own video; his was nasty.

“… I'd say, if you ask me who I think's most probable, it's Bailey.”

Florida will release updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET and on Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET, roughly 90 minutes before its noon kickoff against Vanderbilt. Saturday’s will be Florida’s final official availability report of the season, with the contest being the Gators’ final SEC game of the season.

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