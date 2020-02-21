2020 Florida Commit Marc Britt Signs With Ole Miss

After a long couple of months of uncertainty, 2020 athlete Marc Britt (Miami Christian School - Miami, FL) has de-committed from Florida and signed with Ole Miss.

Britt had previously committed to Florida in November of 2019, and had since taken official visits to both Florida and Ole Miss over the past month. Britt let it be known before Early Signing Day that he was in no rush to sign, pushing his signing date to February.

That decision obviously was in his best interest, as Britt will sign and play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. With positional versatility to play wide receiver or safety, Kiffin can afford to get creative with one of his first flips after rejoining the SEC.

Prior to Britt's flip, the Gators recruited Avantae Williams up until the end, only for him to select a Miami hat over orange and blue at his signing day table at Deland High School.

While the Gators landed two hybrid, sound safety prospects in Rashad Torrence II and Mordecai McDaniel, the team was looking to add a safety with range as well. Williams certainly would have provided that, and Britt would have as well. However, Florida is happy with the two signings they made at the position.

As of now, the Gators have signed 23 high school prospects and added three scholarship transfers in the 2020 class. A situation similar to Britt's to monitor is the commitment of wide receiver Leonard Manuel (Stranahan - Miami, FL), who is committed to Florida but will also decide between UF and Ole Miss. Manuel will make his decision on April 1st and is scheduled to officially visit on March 20th, along with one of the nation's top running backs in Zachary Evans.