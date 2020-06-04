2021 Gators Basketball Target PF Michael Foster Chronicles Recruitment

While the Florida Gators' basketball season was cut short, as was the entirety of the sporting world, recruitment still takes place, even during the quarantine.

This has been amplified even more so with big-time recruits such as five-star power forward Michael Foster, who has been awfully busy over the past few months preparing for what could come next in his basketball career.

In a personal blog for Sports Illustrated - All-American, Foster sat down, chronicling his entire thought process throughout his recruitment, and how teams have conducted meetings, such as the Zoom meeting he has scheduled today with the Gators.

"I’m done with school, so I don’t have the online classes anymore. I’m totally focused on training now that I’ve taken care of business in the classroom," Foster wrote. "I’m looking forward to being at Hillcrest again next season; I have some unfinished business there. I looked at possibly reclassifying to 2020, but it didn’t make a lot of sense for me since I don’t turn 19 until February of 2022."

Foster says most players typically re-classify up to get back to their original recruiting class, but he's actually a 2022 guy and will remain in the 2021 class instead, impressive for a young man his age still in high school.

For now, Foster will continue his training among plenty of talented individuals from high school to leagues overseas, running and lifting in an attempt to get faster and stronger for the upcoming season.

At Hillcrest Prep, based in Pheonix (Ariz.), the power forward averaged 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks last season, incredible numbers and partially why the 6-foot-9, 220-pound rising senior is thought of as the eighth-best player nationally and the No. 1 player in all of Arizona, according to 247Sports Composite.

With schools still recruiting him heavily, including teams such as Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, Baylor, LSU, UCLA, and many more, Foster will have plenty of options, including potentially going to the G-League. Since the new rules established by tye G-League are only just taking place this year, Foster will wait and see how the players participating in that make it out before making his decision.

The Gators would do well in landing Foster, as one of the best players in the nation, any team who is fortunate enough to gain his services will make out well, absolutely.

To read Foster's blog over at Sports Illustrated - All-American, click here.