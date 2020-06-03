The Michael Foster Blog: Elite Runs, Training, Zoom Calls With Coaches and More

Michael Foster is an SI All-American and a consensus top 10 player in the 2021 class. This season he averaged averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), which has everyone from Baylor to Florida State to Arizona to Michigan, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Foster has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, Michael Foster here coming at you with another blog for Sports Illustrated!

Things have been pretty good for me lately; for about the third week we’ve had some elite runs here in my hometown with college guys, overseas pros and high school guys.

RELATED: SI All-American Boys Basketball Team

Jalen Johnson and David Joplin have been here and Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren and those guys are gonna come down in the next couple of weeks.

Should be more good runs!

I started out doing a lot of lifting then I worked on my shooting; one and two dribble pulls ups. I’ve been working on finishing with both hands and that’s all gotten really strong.

I’ve had a couple of Zoom calls here lately.

The one with Illinois went really well. I had one with Michigan that went well and Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State and Georgia too!

I picked up an offer from Grambling State after a Zoom call Tuesday night. Coach (Donte') Jackson had a really good plan.

Everyone has been staying in touch and building our relationship.

UCLA and LSU reached out recently and I have a Zoom with Florida scheduled for Thursday.

I feel like I’m starting to focus in on the schools that are coming at me hard right now.

I would say that the G League is still an option for me too. I’ll be watching to see how all of the guys that took that route this year make out.

RELATED: Michael Foster to Stay in 2021

It’s a viable option. I’m just keeping every option open at this point.

I’m done with school, so I don’t have the online classes anymore. I’m totally focused on training now that I’ve taken care of business in the classroom.

I’m looking forward to being at Hillcrest again next season; I have some unfinished business there. I looked at possibly reclassifying to 2020, but it didn’t make a lot of sense for me since I don’t turn 19 until February of 2022.

A lot of times when guys reclassify up it’s to go back to their original class, but I’m actually a 2022 guy; most people don’t know that.

Plus, I want to go after the GEICO Nationals title, and I want the postseason all-star games and everything.

We’ve got some talented guys coming to Hillcrest next season, but the guy I really want us to get is J.D. Davison! It might be a long shot, but I know he’d make us even stronger.

Other than that, I’ve just been hanging out with family.

Everything is pretty much still shut down this way, so I’ve been playing a lot of video games! I play a lot of NBA 2K and Mafia!

I’m listening to a lot of Rod Wave lately too. Check him out if you’re not on to him.

OK guys I’ve gotta get going now but check back soon because I’ll have another update for you coming.

Be safe and blessed guys!

Don’t forget to follow Michael Foster:

Twitter: @TheRealFoster1

Instagram: 5starfoster