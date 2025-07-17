4-Star WR Commits to In-State Rival Over Gators
St. Augustine (Fla.) High School four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo on Thursday pledged his talents to the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida Gators, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett announced on X.
Wingo is ranked as a consensus top-200 prospect and was down to Florida, South Carolina and Miami before ultimately committing to the Hurricanes.
His recruitment appeared to be an SEC-focused one. Both South Carolina and Florida were viewed as the front-runners for Wingo. However, just a day before his announcement, On3’s Corey Bender placed a prediction for Wingo, who was initially predicted to choose Florida, to choose Miami.
Relationships play a key role in recruiting, and most likely helped Miami land the highly talented pass catcher. Another potential reason why Miami won out is because of the NIL package they had laid out for Wingo. He recently stated publicly that his decision was directly linked to his agent doing his work and getting back to him.
“As far as making a decision, that’s all on my agent to do his work and him getting back to me and my parents, and we will take the next step then,” Wingo told Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin.
Missing out on Wingo will not be painless, but the Gators' wide receiver class has a solid one-two punch to mitigate the loss in four-star Marquez Daniel and four-star Justin Williams.
They will also continue to recruit elite four-star Davian Groce and potentially could circle back on five-stars Cederian Morgan and Calvin Russell as the season progresses. All three visited Florida over the summer and named the Gators as a strong contender in their recruitment.
Even without Wingo’s commitment, Florida’s 2026 class is still in a good spot, ranking as the No. 12 overall in Rivals' 2026 Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings.