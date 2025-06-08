Gators in Top 2 for 4-Star Receiver
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Leaving his official visit with Florida, Saint Augustine (Fla.) four-star receiver Somourian Wingo has the Gators in his top two schools alongside rival Miami.
"Overall, just where it's at. It's close to home, like an hour-and-a-half away. The people here, like I said many times, people, it's all real. The love is real," he said of Florida.
Wingo recently received a prediction to choose the Gators, although an announcement isn't expected to come any earlier than late July. He also still has visits planned to Alabama next week and South Carolina the week after.
That being said, the Gators made a big jump over the weekend with pre-established relationships with receivers coach Billy Gonzales and head coach Billy Napier at the forefront.
"(The relationship)'s have grown a lot, just them being able to show me how much I really mean to them, you know, showing me in person," he said. "Last time I was here, was probably a football game or something, or in the spring, and the relationship has grown, just, you know, talking every day, conversing, up to this point."
Gonzales and Napier, a former receivers coach himself, have put an emphasis on developing Wingo should he choose the Gators. The two's individual extensive histories sending receivers to the NFL also stands out in Wingo's mind.
"That's a huge factor," he said. "Just me knowing that I'm gonna be surrounded by a lot of good people and I'm gonna be developed. That's another key factor, as far as me making my decision."
Still, Florida's ability to forge a relationship and their attention to Wingo as a person is arguably their strongest quality in his recruiting process.
"Like I said before, the people here, you know, the love is real. You know it's not fake. They show it," he said. "And, you know, these are people that's actually going to show you how much they care instead of just saying it."
