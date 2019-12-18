Defensive Back Jahari Rogers Signs With the Gators

Four-star defensive back Jahari Rogers, of Arlington High School in Arlington, TX, has made his college decision official, signing with Florida early this morning.

The 6-0, 170 lb. cornerback has put the pen to paper with the Gators and will enroll early next month. Rogers is a pure athlete and played multiple positions throughout his high school career, including quarterback and wide receiver. However, Rogers has decided to play corner at the next level.

Rogers committed to the Gators back in the summer, shortly after The Opening camp in Dallas where he ran a 4.58 second 40 yard dash. According to 247Sports, Rogers is currently the highest-rated defensive back in Florida's 2020 class, and ranks seventh nationally at cornerback.

The Texas product is known for his length, speed, and versatility across the field. Under the watch of Florida cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, he should develop into an early contributor for Florida's young secondary.

The Gators won't be hesitant to cycle through cornerbacks that understand the system, and Rogers is in a great situation by enrolling early - he'll be able to get a head start on learning the playbook.

You can welcome Jahari Rogers to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

You can follow GatorMaven for future coverage of the Florida Gators by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GatorMaven & follow us on Twitter at @GatorMavenSI.