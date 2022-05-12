WR Daquayvious Sorey Includes Florida Gators in Top 8

The Florida Gators are in the running to land stand-out wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey out of Chipley (Fla).

Photo: Daquayvious Sorey; Credit: Zach Goodall

In this recruiting cycle, the Florida Gators may not have to venture far outside of the state at the wide receiver position.

The program has already landed a couple of standout receivers from Florida, at least by commitments, in receivers Creed Whittemore (F.W. Buchholz) and Tyree Patterson (Eustis).

Now, the team is in the running for yet another receiver within the state, this time Daquayvious Sorey out of Chipley (Fla), who included the Gators in his top-eight teams to decide between. He would announce this on social media Wednesday evening.

Along with the Gators, Sorey included Miami, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Speaking with On3.com, Sorey broke down just what each program brings to the table, including for Florida.

“Florida is a good school and has a cool environment,” Sorey said. “Coach Napier is one of the best at recruiting some of the best talent. He also has a good relationship with his players and staff.”

Sorey has held an offer from Florida ever since he was a freshman at the prep level. He would take a visit to the university earlier this year in March, and explained to AllGators about just what he liked in the program, and said the program was "top 5" at the time.

“The culture, really like how the coaches have a relationship with each other and they connect with the players a lot,” he said of what he liked about the program at the time.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Sorey projects as a big-time outside receiver with plenty of speed to break away, along with his size and ability to out-jump defensive backs at the catch point.

In March, Sorey told AllGators that he would like to announce his commitment a month or two before he graduates. He plans to graduate early in December, so that decision is just a few months away. It appears that Florida is squarely in the running.

