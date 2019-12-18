Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee Signs With the Gators

6-3, 294-pound defensive tackle Jalen Lee has sent in his NLI and will enroll in summer classes - he is now a Florida Gator.

Lee was a late addition to the class after his de-commitment from LSU and within two weeks was added to the Gators 2020 haul. He credits defensive line coach David Turner for staying in contact and building a strong relationship with him and his family, which made the choice easy for him.

Lee is an elite run stopper but also has the ability to get after the quarterback. He is fast off the ball and his power allows him to beat any offensive lineman put in front of him. Lee's size is tough to match up with, and he is very hard to beat in one on one battles in the trenches.

The Louisiana product is able to play nose and 3-technique, which gives the Gators options and the next level. He also played defensive end in his junior year, which may also be a spot where Lee could end up.

The four-star DT from Watson, LA held offers from LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia, among others before signing with the Gators.

You can welcome Jalen Lee to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

