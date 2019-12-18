Defensive Tackle Johnnie Brown Signs with Florida

Four-star defensive tackle Johnnie Brown from Tampa has made it official and sent in his LOI - he's a Florida Gator.

Brown is a monster in the trenches and is very athletic at 6-2, 250 pounds. He played running back in high school as well, which shows how good he can move and how agile he is.

The Tampa product moved to Sebring to finish out high school and posted a solid stat line in his senior season. Brown posted 53 tackles, 16 TFL, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.

The Gators plan to move Brown to strongside defensive end at the college level, but he can play anywhere from 3-technique to nose tackle if need be. The athleticism and strength are there, and once Brown is introduced to strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, expect him to put on about 10-15 pounds of muscle to play S-DE.

Brown committed to Florida early in the process, back in February. His recruitment was quiet, but many schools wanted Brown due to his versatility.

Defensive line coach David Turner and head coach Dan Mullen reeled him in and he has been solid every since. Brown should be on campus next summer.

You can welcome Johnnie Brown to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

