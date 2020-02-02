Next up in the AllGators "Five Play Prospect" series, we'll begin taking a look at the numerous defensive backs signed to Florida in the 2020 cycle.

Today, we'll be taking a look at Bartram Trail High School (Jacksonville, FL) cornerback Tre'Vez Johnson. Standing at 5-11, 175 lbs., with all the physicality you could ever ask for in a defensive back, plus quick-twitch and speed to pair with it, Johnson profiles as an ideal fit for Florida's STAR nickel cornerback position.

Johnson plays the game on a mission to put ball-carriers in the dirt. It's a bit rare to find a cornerback who genuinely seems to enjoy making hits and tackles the way Johnson does all over his film. After struggling with missed tackles across the defense previously, Johnson should be able to help mend those issues in the future at the hybrid STAR position.

Film Room

We typically wouldn't start a scouting report on special teams for a non-specific special teamer, but this was the first play on Johnson's HUDL for a reason.

First, Johnson runs like he was shot out of a cannon when he has his angle set. He has reportedly clocked a 4.5 flat 40 yard dash, but it would not be surprising if he tested better than that next time around. That speed is prevalent throughout Johnson's tape, and only boosts his dominant ability as a tackler.

There really isn't much I could do to describe what comes after the speed, another than BOOM! Johnson flattens the returner before he can cover any ground.

And if you think this speed and physicality is just a special teams thing...

With good vision to the backfield, Johnson sniffs out a swing pass to the running back from about seven yards off the line and with about 15 yards to cover between himself and the target.

But once Johnson processes the incoming swing pass, the play is already over.

Johnson quickly closes the gap between himself and the running back and lays him out. Johnson angles himself to the pass-catcher from the outside - smart football, in case Johnson were to miss a tackle, the RB would be directed towards traffic rather than outside to the boundary where he would have space to run.

But Johnson isn't the type to miss tackles. He turns 15 yards of space between him and the ball-carrier into a tackle for loss.

Johnson's physicality translates well to run support, a key factor as to why he best profiles as a STAR, where he can play the edge against the run.

Above, Johnson comes in to make a run stop for minimal gain to force a fourth down. Coming from the backside of the play at safety, Johnson keys and diagnoses this heavily-congested interior run, sets an angle that cuts right through traffic, and makes a crucial tackle.

That's STAR material right there.

While Johnson will make a name for himself as a tackler reminiscent of Jack Tatum (Oakland Raiders/Houston Oilers, 1971-80), he offers coverage skills as well.

In yesterday's report on Ethan Pouncey, it was acknowledged that it's rare for a high school cornerback to have the discipline and confidence to undercut a receiver and make a play on the ball. Both Pouncey and Johnson have shown the ability to read, react, and make that play on tape.

The STAR cornerback's coverage responsibilities typically include the flats, where Johnson makes a play here. He undercuts the out-route by the receiver in motion to grab this interception and take it to the house - confidence is key here, should Johnson have not made a play on this ball, the receiver had loads of space to get upfield after the catch.

Here's an example of Johnson being taken deep as well. His hip-flip is smooth and quick in order to continue gaining ground and maintaining a good position with the receiver to prevent a reception.

From there, it's all about tracking the ball in and making a play. Johnson doesn't possess the length of Pouncey or Jahari Rogers, but is still able to go up and grab this ball at full extension with the receiver climbing his back.

It's unlikely that Johnson will ever be the guy who consistently mans up the receiver on the boundary and takes him deep, but this play would translate to STAR as well when slot receivers can threaten the seams. Johnson has more than enough speed to keep up there.

Final Thoughts

At one point last summer, Johnson was an incredibly low-rated three-star who's offer and commitment to Florida was a bit puzzling. But the Gators saw a ton of talent in Johnson's game at that time, and took a chance on him following his performance in a team camp.

Since, Johsnon has received a significant ratings bump and comes in closer to a four-star rating as he was to a two-star rating a year ago, per the 247Sports Composite. When head coach Dan Mullen says his recruiting board doesn't really go by stars and outside rankings, he means it, and he'll likely point to Johnson as an example.

Johnson has the makings of, you guessed it, a star at STAR nickel cornerback. His physicality and disciplined tackling technique is perfect for setting the edge at the position and getting dirty within the tackle box.

Paired with athleticism and flashes of excellence in coverage, Johnson could push for early playing time at STAR as Marco Wilson rotates inside and out in 2020.