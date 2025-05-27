Five-Star Safety Recruit Locks In Visit to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have a top safety recruit coming to Gainesville next week. According to On3's Blake Alderman, five-star Jireh Edwards is checking out the Gators June 3.
Edwards is the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 26 player in the country in 247 Sports' rankings. If there is a top college football program, he has an offer from them. The same publication has him as "warm" on Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia and Texas A&M.
He has upcoming visits lined up to four of these schools as well. He'll head to Alabama, A&M and Oregon in that order over the first two and half weeks of June. He visited Auburn May 16.
The Gators aren't a favorite. They're listed as cool. On3 gives them a 2.4% chance to land him. However, a successful visit could change their standings in the recruit's mind. It would be huge if they did. This isn't just because he's such a high-level prospect, but the Gators have two commits and have seen three decommit.
Four-star quarterback Will Griffin continues to stay dedicated to the Gators, having made his commitment nearly one year ago. Three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez is a recent addition to the class, making his decision May 18.
For those wondering, the Gators are ranked 74th in the team recruiting rankings. If the Gators are anywhere close to this rankings when they kickoff against Long Island Aug. 30, then you can sound the alarm on recruiting troubles. Otherwise, give the summer a chance to run its course while the bulk of recruits start to pick schools.
Edwards doesn't even have a crystal ball prediction on 247 sports yet or have a decision date.