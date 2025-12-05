Jon Sumrall Finalizes First Recruiting Class with Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While being introduced as the next head coach of the Florida Gators, Jon Sumrall emphasized the need for the existing recruiting class to stay together and come to Florida, a different approach from when new coaches usually replace a class with their own recruits.

"I told them to give me an opportunity. I'd love to coach them all," Sumrall detailed about his first Zoom call with the commits. "They chose Florida for a reason that was bigger than maybe one person. Anytime there's uncertainty, I get that you may look around and figure out, hey, is this really right.

"I think we've got a lot of great players, and I think we've really got high character in that class. I think the staff has done a good job. I'm going to fight like heck to hold on to them."

Safe to say, Sumrall was successful.

Of the 19 commits at the time of Sumrall's hiring, 17 signed with Florida across the three-day early signing window. Sumrall also kept a preferred walk-on commitment from legacy offensive lineman Corey Brown and flipped a commit from LSU in four-star safety Dylan Porter.

Only two commits, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who decommitted on Monday and signed with Texas A&M, and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, who is predicted to land at Washington, were not announced as part of the class.

“This group is a testament to both the national brand of Florida and the hard work of some great people on staff in Gainesville,” Sumrall said, via a press release on Friday. “I couldn’t be more excited about the student-athletes that became Gators today, but also the future of our outstanding program."

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall signed most of the existing recruiting class on Wednesday. | UAA Communications

While he ultimately won his first signing day, Sumrall had to win over the class.

A bulk of the class previously announced plans to stick with the Gators no matter who the coach was and then reaffirmed their pledges after Sumrall's hiring on Sunday. However, Sumrall had to fight off multiple flip efforts.

Four-star receiver Davian Groce, the Gators' highest-rated commit, was being heavily pursued by Oklahoma. Meanwhile, four-star edge rusher KJ Ford and four-star corner CJ Bronaugh were both predicted to flip commitments to Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Four-star corner CJ Hester was also pursued heavily by Iowa, while four-star defensive back Kaiden Hall was pursued by Ole Miss.

Nonetheless, all five signed with Florida, with Groce, Ford and Bronaugh signing on Wednesday, Hester on Thursday and Hall on Friday.

Florida Gators four-star wide receiver signee Davian Groce. | Cam Parker / Florida Gators on SI

"I feel like we have a bond that, you know, some other classes probably don't have," four-star receiver signee Justin Williams told Florida Gators on SI. "You know, (QB signee) Will Griffin, a lot of the guys you know, just keeping each other together, staying strong."

Florida's 2026 recruiting class finishes the early signing period ranked as high as No. 13 nationally by Rivals with a No. 15 ranking by both 247 Sports and ESPN. The Gators have 12 signees ranked inside the ESPN top-300, the seventh-most in the country and third-most in the SEC.

Details of Florida's signing class can be found on Florida Gators on SI's official Early Signing Period Tracker. The full signing class is below.

Four-star QB Will Griffin

Four-star WR Marquez Daniel

Four-star WR Davian Groce

Four-star WR Justin Williams

Four-star TE Heze Kent

OL Corey Brown (PWO)

Three-star OL Chancellor Campbell

Three-star OL G'Nivre Carr

Four-star OL Tyler Chukuyem

Three-star OL Desmond Green

Three-star OL Javarii Luckas

Four-star DL Kendall Guervil

Four-star Edge KJ Ford

Five-star Edge JaReylan McCoy

Four-star LB Malik Morris

Four-star DB CJ Bronaugh

Four-star DB Kaiden Hall

Four-star DB CJ Hester

Four-star DB Dylan Purter

Florida will have an opportunity to add to the class when the NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16 and when traditional National Signing Day happens on Feb. 4.

"This is just the beginning," Sumrall said. It’s a great day to be a Florida Gator.”

