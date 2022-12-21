WR Andy Jean Signs With Florida Gators

Photo: Andy Jean; Credit: Zach Goodall

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean made his Gators commitment officially official on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Florida at the next level.

Jean, a former Miami pledge, committed to the Gators in July during an unofficial visit to the program. While the Hurricanes, as well as the Florida State Seminoles, continued to push for his services up until the early signing period, Jean never wavered and will catch passes in orange and blue at the next level.

One of the biggest reasons why Jean wants to play for Florida? The fact that 2023 commit Jaden Rashada will be his quarterback in the future.

"[Rashada has] great energy and a lot of leadership. He can also launch the ball and take it to the house," Jean told All Gators in November. "Knowing I’m gonna have him around in my circle, he's gonna make sure I’m focused because he has the same dream as me, to break records at the University of Florida.

"I would love to catch touchdowns and first downs from that guy, for sure!"

You can find an excerpt from Jean's All Gators scouting report below.

One thing that South Florida prospects don’t ever seem to lack is speed, and that is no different here with Jean. Once he gets a step on the defender there is little chance of them catching back up unless the ball is underthrown. And with that speed, he has the ability to rack up yards after the catch and take short to intermediate passes to the house... At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Jean has a solid frame to add some more weight once he gets to college but has the height to play both outside and in the slot. He uses his near-6-foot-6 wingspan well to go up and make contested catches on regular occasions sometimes over multiple defenders. Jean shows good, reliable hands often making catches away from his frame.

