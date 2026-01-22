Florida Gaining Interest from Elite 2028 Wide Receiver

Though the Florida Gators have been busy on the recruiting trail recently as they begin to work towards building their 2027 class, that did not stop Jon Sumrall and his new staff from offering an elite 2028 prospect on Tuesday in wide receiver John Matthews.

Matthews, a top-150 prospect out of Newnan, Ga., is one of Florida’s first offers at the position in his class. The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout already holds offers from power four programs such as Georgia and Georgia Tech, while also receiving an offer from new Gators wide receiver coach Marcus Davis during his time in the same role at Auburn.

“I am really looking forward to building a good relationship (with the staff),” Matthews told Florida Gators on SI after receiving the offer. “Coach Davis did offer me at Auburn… We have a strong relationship.”

As a sophomore, Matthews caught 41 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns at Newnan High School against Georgia 5A competition. The smooth wideout showcased an ability to run routes at a high level for his age while averaging an impressive 20.9 yards per catch.

While Florida has yet to build much of a relationship with the Georgia playmaker, Matthews shared an initial interest in the program due to the early production the Gators saw from freshman wide receivers in 2025.

“I loved the offense they had this year,” Matthews said. “I really loved how they used the young receivers.”

The young receivers, more specifically Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, stand as a strong selling point for Florida after flashing in just their first season on campus. The exciting duo combined for 686 receiving yards on 52 catches despite both missing multiple games due to injury, with Matthews taking notice of the early opportunities for production.

“It really opened my eyes on this Florida team,” the talented wideout said. “It was super impressive to me just seeing how explosive they were in the offense just as freshmen.”

While the Gators have a long way to go before Matthews becomes a name to watch for the program, Florida has done well in recruiting at the position recently. The Gators have added six blue chip wide receiver prospects in just the last two cycles, with the new staff seemingly determined to continue such success in the near future.

“It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent... That excites me.”

The effort to recruit elite skill players may start for Florida with the current 2027 recruiting cycle, but the foundation Florida’s staff looks to build with elite 2028 recruits, such as Matthews, could be influential in building the elite program the new staff envisions in the future. Only time will tell, with Matthews just a name to monitor for now as the Gators look to build a relationship ahead of his junior season.

