As the Gators get set to open the spring, recruiting remains a major point of emphasis as the Florida staff attempts to create a powerhouse of a 2021 recruiting class.

As part of the process, oftentimes recruits commit and then upon viewing another offer - or another opportunity -, reopen their recruitment and decide to play elsewhere.

In this sense, much of the recruitment trail has gone in Florida's favor thus far. The latest domino to fall was Jacksonville (Fla.) native, and current Episcopal high school tight end Nick Elksnis.

Elksnis originally committed to Penn State in July of 2019 as part of early commitment recruitment by the team. Since then, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end withdrew his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions and has found a new home with the Gators. Elksnis' commitment to the Gators came following a second Junior Day at the school held on March 6th.

In speaking to reporters on Saturday, Elksnis explained his reasoning for committing to the Gators, saying Florida "just seems like home."

Elksnis grew up only an hour and change away from Gainesville, with his grandmother being a season-ticket holder with the football team for many years. The familiarity, his grandmother's excitement, along with the coaches and "fit", made for an easy decision, he says.

"Watching my Grandmother look around, we were walking down onto the field to go in the locker room and she was just pointing out - she knew exactly where her seats were - the rows and everything," Elksnis said. "Because that's how it is with a lot of people in Florida, there's just such dedication from the fans and everything."

Elksnis has quickly formed a rapport with new Gators tight end coach Tim Brewster, who has been leading the charge in his recruitment since former Gators tight ends coach Larry Scott left the team in early February. Brewster, Elksnis says, is not going to force change upon the young tight end, allowing him to "be the best who I am and how I play the position."

The Gators currently have a tight end on the roster similar in composition to Elksnis in rising-junior tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts, 6-foot-6, 239 pounds, has a blend of wide receiver and tight end to his game, which allows him to dominate opposing defenses due to mismatches on the gridiron. Both Gators head coach Dan Mullen and Brewster liken Elksnis to Pitts, he says.

"I watched what they did with Kyle Pitts this year and how they're saying that's what they want to do with me it makes complete sense."

During his junior season at Episcopal, Elksnis accumulated 36 receptions for 665 yards, and seven touchdowns, according to Maxpreps.com. Having a tight end with the ability to not only stretch the field with his receiving ability but also block in-line or along the boundary is pivotal, especially in the SEC.

"I love to block, I love to catch the ball," said Elksnis. "I just love being a tight end because you get the best of both worlds. I pride myself on my blocking, I feel like - you know there will be a lot of people who are bigger than me when I get to the college level, but they're not going to be able to outwork me."

Now entering his senior season at Episcopal, Elksnis plans to work on proving he can become the best tight end in Florida.

"I kinda have a chip on my shoulder they say that I'm ranked like, what, [the] 14th [ranked tight end] or something in the country? And I think that's not true, I think I'm top three and I want to prove it this year."