Analyzing 2021 Running Back Options for the Gators

When IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 2021 running back Lovasea Carroll pledged his services to the University of Georgia this past week, it marked another shortcoming in Florida's pursuit of running back help in recent months.

Other than the transfer of former five-star back Lorenzo Lingard from Miami - obviously, he's an important figure here - the Gators missed out on high school running back prospects in the 2020 recruiting class. Despite pursuing top in-state talent Demarkus Bowman early on, making a late push for Dalton (Dalton, Ga.) product Jahmyr Gibbs and Warren Easton's (New Orleans, La.) Ashaad Clayton - and plenty in between - the deal hasn't been sealed on the crucial position within Florida's "smashmouth-spread" offense since Nay'Quan Wright signed in the 2019 haul.

So, when Carroll committed to Georgia - despite naming Florida his leading school in March - it stung and put Florida back to square one at the running back position.

With that being said, the Early National Signing Period is over eight months away, and National Signing Day is ten - so the Gators have time to rebound from missing out on Carroll this early in the process.

As things stand, the immediate future of the running back room hinges on Zachary Evans. The No. 2 running back in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings was set to visit Florida on March 20th after being released from his letter of intent by Georgia in January, but the global coronavirus pandemic had other plans. As the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting, Evans' official will have to be rescheduled when college football opens back up.

But when it comes to the class of 2021, which prospects should Florida be in the mix for? Obviously, this list isn't set in stone with another season of football yet to play, where more prospects should emerge.

Cody Brown, 6-0, 225 lbs., Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

One of the highest-rated remaining backs that Florida has offered to date, Brown is considered the No. 9 RB in his class by the 247Sports Composite and is highly coveted within the SEC.

Brown's contact balance is really impressive. He is decisive with his cuts at the line of scrimmage and runs with power, yet he displays solid elusiveness against linebackers at the second level. Brown won't "wow" you with long speed but he gets the job done, and if a defender does get to him in the open field, he has shown the strength to combat tackles.

In 33 varsity games, Brown has tallied 450 carries for 3694 yards (8.2 yards per carry), and 53 touchdowns on the ground. He isn't a consistent passing game weapon, but Brown saw an uptick in receiving production in 2019 compared to his sophomore season. Last year, Brown caught 17 passes for 113 yards - up from seven-for-39 in 2018.

The Gators have been in pursuit of Brown for some time now, offering him last July and hosting him for the Auburn game. Brown recently detailed his recruitment with our sister site, Volunteer Country, and heaped praise for Florida - noting that he hears from the Gators a good bit.

"What appeals to me about Florida is the program, I went down, and Gainesville is a different kind of vibe," Brown told Volunteer Country. "I went to the Auburn-Florida game, and the atmosphere is insane, and the running backs are always super involved in every game plan, and I really like that about them."

Brown as a high-floor running back prospect that plays with ideal power for the SEC. He fits the Gators' rushing scheme as a one-cut power back, and could find his way into a running back committee early in his college career. Expect Florida to push hard here.

Alton McCaskill, 6-1, 195 lbs., Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)

McCaskill has yet to pick up an offer from Florida, but after picking up steam in his recruitment over the past month and change, one could be coming his way at some point.

A tall, lean running back with long legs, McCaskill has room to add healthy weight and could really get up and over 210 lbs. in college. His build and rushing style is similar to former Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon, and what is catching eyes in McCaskill's recruitment is his 10.91 100-meter dash time from early March. McCaskill was given first-team honors on his 6A All-District team in 2019.

The Lone Star State back has rushed for 1443 yards across 202 carries (7.14 yards per carry), scoring 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Oak Ridge. In 2018, he caught nine passes for 172 yards (19.1 yards per reception) and two scores as well, displaying a big-play ability in the passing game in a limited fashion.

Since April 4th, McCaskill has picked up offers from Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Utah State, and SMU.

Jaylen Anderson, 5-11, 212 lbs., Perry (Perry, Ohio)

The Gators sent Anderson an offer on February 5th, one of two SEC schools to get in on his recruitment to this point.

The stout running back doesn't possess great long speed after previously clocking a 4.72 40 yard dash, but he is explosive in short areas and did post a 36.5-inch vertical jump. Anderson has lined up at running back and multiple wide receiver spots in Perry's offense, running routes and taking jet sweeps as the team was creative with his usage. He also lined up at cornerback. Perry hasn't updated his stats on MaxPreps.

Anderson may not be the most dynamic athlete as an all-around back, but he's slippery at the line of scrimmage and offers versatility as a pass-catcher, a skill in which Lamical Perine proved to be pivotal in Florida's offense this past season. Anderson's build is nearly identical to that of Perine's, who stood at 5-11, 216 lbs. at the 2020 NFL Combine.

The 247Sports Composite views Anderson as the No. 15 RB in the class of 2021.

Katravis Geter Jr., 5-10, 194 lbs., Miami Carol City (Opa Locka, Fla.)

The former teammate of Nay'Quan Wright at Miami Carol City, Geter could potentially join Wright on Florida's roster as he owns an offer from the Gators.

Stocky and rushing with a purpose, Geter is not an easy tackle despite his athleticism being a bit limited. Geter clocked an 11.78 100 meter dash in March of 2019 and a lack of long speed shows up on tape - but so does his refusal to go down, even against top competition including in-state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. He's an aggressive rusher that welcomes contact with a lowered shoulder.

Like Anderson, Geter's stats haven't been updated in a while, but he posted 583 rushing yards on 93 carries (6.3 yards per carry) behind Wright as a freshman.

The Miami Carol City connection will be something to remember in Geter's recruitment.