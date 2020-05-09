Gators' Top 2021 WR Targets Following Jacorey Brooks' Alabama Commitment

As recruiting is the only aspect of college football that remains in what otherwise is a shut-down sports world, we're taking a look at the talented prospects that the Florida Gators are pursuing in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Gators lost a recruiting battle to Alabama for Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.) wide receiver Jacorey Brooks. The No. 3 receiver in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Brooks choosing Florida over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide could have changed the recent tune of Florida's recruiting struggles and perhaps create momentum.

The team also lost a commitment from Miami Palmetto (Fla.) receiver, Brashard Smith, last week.

As things stand, the Gators hold two commitments at the position in Vanguard's (Ocala, Fla.) Trevonte Rucker, and Grayson's (Loganville, Ga.) Daejon Reynolds. However, with three seniors set to depart following the 2020 season in Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, and Rick Wells, Florida still has wiggle room to add firepower to its passing offense.

With that, here are five wide receiver targets to keep an eye on for Florida going forward, listed in no particular order. We're projecting Florida to consider adding two more receivers to the 2021 class if a boundary threat and slot receiver both take interest in suiting up for the Gators.

Christian Leary

A player that Florida has drawn Percy Harvin comparisons to in their recruitment of his services, Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) receiver Christian Leary is set to commit on June 6th. The Gators currently find themselves in Leary's top six schools, with Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Ohio State.

The 5-9, 180 lb. versatile offensive weapon is considered the No. 26 receiver and No. 152 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Having posted a 4.56 40 yard dash an 10.5 100-meter, Leary brings the speed that Florida is looking for to continue taking the tops off of defenses, and his elusiveness can be utilized out of the backfield.

As a junior, Leary posted 1587 all-purpose yards - 1036 receiving, 520 rushing, and 31 on returns - and 16 total touchdowns. In Edgewater's 23-28 state championship loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, Leary rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns across a mere six attempts, while also hauling in five receptions for 54 yards.

Mario Williams

A wicked quick receiver prospect, Florida would love to get Mario Williams (Plant City - Plant City, Fla.) into its 2020 class. He last visited for March's junior day and included the Gators in his top five schools with Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Oklahoma on March 14th.

Standing at 5-10, 165 lbs., Williams is a bit undersized but has room to grow, and his arms are long enough to contest catches and make big catches in stride at his height. Williams' speed and fluidity are all over his tape, and it's easy for him to separate deep given those abilities. He's posted 120 receptions for 2448 yards and 33 touchdowns in his high school career.

Williams is one of the highest-rated receiver prospects Florida is pursuing, falling just behind Brooks as the No. 4 receiver and No. 40 prospect in the land in the 247Sports Composite.

Charles Montgomery

Florida is in a battle with Maryland for the electric talent out of Armwood (Valrico, Fla.), and Charles Montgomery is set to decide between the two schools on May 24th.

A do-it-all threat at 5-10, 185 lbs., Montgomery has completed 10-of-20 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, posted 1651 yards and 24 touchdowns on 237 rushing attempts, and tallied 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns on 68 receptions during his high school career. Montgomery also boasts a 28.4-yard average across 18 kick returns, scoring once in that department.

The Composite rankings view Montgomery as the No. 14 athlete and No. 239 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Like Leary, Montgomery offers a different game than receivers such as Brooks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Florida take Montgomery and another player at the position.

Marcus Burke

Following Florida's junior day on March 7th, Marcus Burke (Trinity Christian - Jacksonville, Fla.) called the Gators the early leader in his recruitment. He went on to release a top five schools afterward, including Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and Miami, but its obviously important to note how Burke felt following his visit.

Burke bears resemblance to Brooks as a prospect, who wins vertically and with length and the boundary to come down with 50/50 balls. He hits a second gear once he's broke the cornerback's cushion, which allows him to separate deep well.

Burke carries great size at 6-3, 180 lbs., and can certainly continue to add weight without losing much speed. The Composite's No. 41 receiver and No. 233 overall prospect caught 37 passes for 831 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns during his junior season.

As things stand, landing Burke and one of either Leary or Montgomery feel like the safest bets for the Gators of the remaining receiver prospects

Malcolm Johnson Jr.

The lone out of state receiver on this list, Malcolm Johnson Jr. (St. Stephen's & St. Agnes - Alexandria, Va.) was offered by Florida on March 28th and has since been receiving a lot of love from the staff.

Carrying adequate size at 6-1, 185 lbs. and elite speed, Johnson would be quite the out-of-state addition for the receiver room. He owns personal records of 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 6.26 seconds in the 55-meter. He's also posted a 4.6-second 40 yard dash and a 39-inch vertical.

On short routes, Johnson is twitchy and possesses clean footwork to break into his routes, and after the catch he allows his speed to take over. He also possesses great ball tracking skills to be a deep threat.

Johnson emerged as a junior, tallying 47 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. His emergence and athletic profile shot him up to the No. 37 receiver and No. 201 national prospect according to the Composite rankings.