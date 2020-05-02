AllGators
2021 Playmaker Brashard Smith Decommits from Florida

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators lost a commitment from 2021 wide receiver/running back Brashard Smith of Miami Palmetto (Fla.) on Friday night.

Smith, a versatile weapon from a school that Florida has been all over during the 2021 recruiting process, announced his decommitment on Twitter. He had previously committed to Florida on January 8th and visited the school for junior day on March 6th.

"I will be decommiting from The University Of Florida," Smith wrote in his tweet. "Reopening my recruitment to see what’s best for me." Smith followed his decommitment tweet by stating that he still loves the University of Florida. "Let me enjoy my recruitment," Smith stated.

The 5-9, 177 lb. prospect is considered the No. 4 all-purpose running back and No. 346 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

During his 2019 campaign at Palmetto, Smith posted 36 receptions for 628 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 17.4 yards per catch in 11 games. He wasn't used as a pure running back at Palmetto much as he only tallied four carries in 2019, but he carries the skill-set to be used out of the backfield and in the slot.

When in-person recruiting opens back up - whenever that may be amidst the global coronavirus pandemic - Smith can be expected to take visits elsewhere in order to get a better feel for the schools recruiting him. Though, Florida will certainly remain in contact and try to get Smith back into the fold.

The Gators remain in pursuit of several similar types of playmakers in the 2021 class, recently making the top two schools for wide receiver Charles Montgomery (Armwood - Valrico, Fla.) and the top six schools for Christian Leary (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.).

Florida is in pursuit of multiple highly-rated Palmetto prospects as well as Smith, notably cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., safety Corey Collier Jr., and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. Marshall recently placed Florida in his top three schools of choice, alongside Alabama and Clemson.

