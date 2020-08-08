Florida Gators 2021 WR Trevonte Rucker's SI All-American Profile

Currently committed to the Florida Gators Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard wide receiver Trevonte Rucker is one of a total of four 2021 Gator wide receiver commits and part of Sports Illustrated's All American Top 1000.

Along with Rucker, the Gators currently hold commitments from wide receivers Charles Montgomery, Marcus Burke and Daejon Reynolds. All four receivers offer a different build and type that will fit well in Gators' head coach Dan Mullen's offense.

Rucker, 6-foot, 160 pounds, is a projected wide receiver and is raw after playing mainly quarterback throughout his high school career. His ability to make cuts on a dime, and visions to make his way into the open field allows for chunk plays and projects Rucker as a slot or H-receiver receiver in the Gators' system.

Rucker received his official offer from the Gators on Aug. 1 and has not yet waivered from his verbal commitment which came on Feb. 11 of this year.

Sports Illustrated All-American analyst, Edwin Weathersby II recently provided a short eval of what Rucker may provide:

Rucker will be able to be utilized as a jet-sweep runner to compliment Mullen’s spread rushing attack. His quickness will also serve him in the passing game, as Mullen will be able to use him frequently in quick-game concepts, featuring slants, choices and work him into the screen game. Rucker, periodically, should also be able to run deep-overs and go-routes to contribute some to the vertical pass game.

The Gators will rely on a young group of receivers over the next few years as several are graduating or will opt to enter the draft, ushering in a new wave of Florida receivers in the very near future.

Rucker may be an overall project for the Gators whenever he arrives on campus in 2021, however, he has the potential to be a playmaker, able to score from any distance on the field and provide the team with positive momentum on offense.

RELATED: 20 Gators commits and 23 key targets named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates

Below, you can find Rucker's scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last week. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Trevonte Rucker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Light and lean build at 160 pounds. Wiry arms with thin torso and trunk.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete with good stop-and-start ability. Rucker excels when he has the ball in his hands in the RAC-phase of plays. He’s elusive with good agility and makes sharp cuts in the open field to make defenders miss. He is capable of detaching from coverage with speed cuts at breakpoints and flashes good timing in his leaping to high-point balls.

Instincts: Space-player who’s highly effective with various screens on the perimeter. Has a good feel for setting blocks. Displays good vision and creativity as a runner in the open field. Also runs slants, posts and go’s when lined up on the right side as a perimeter receiver.

Polish: Rucker is a raw receiver prospect who currently plays mostly quarterback for Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard. He has a lot of room to grow and game to refine when it comes escaping press coverage from physical cornerbacks, stemming his routes in his releases and route-running expansion/discipline.

Bottom Line: Though he doesn’t have elite long-speed, Rucker possesses good quickness and terrific run-after-catch skills. He also has potential to be an above-average punt returner at the college level. He projects as a complementary receiver in a college offense that can take advantage of getting him the ball in space in various ways.