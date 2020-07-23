How Does Each Florida Gators 2021 WR Commit Fit into Dan Mullen's Offense?

Over Dan Mullen's first three recruiting classes, the wide receiver position has honed in on adding length to the room.

Six of 10 signings over that stretch came in at 6-foot-2 or taller (seven if you include recent Ole Miss transfer Dionte Marks, who was listed at 5-foot-11 as a recruit and 6-foot-2 on UF's roster), with most possessing impressive athleticism for their size. Paired with the most recent quarterback to sign in area-standout Anthony Richardson equipping a jaw-dropping deep-ball, the Gators appear to be building towards a vertical passing game.

In the 2021 class, however, the Gators have balanced their targets at wide receiver out a bit. Daejon Reynolds (Grayson - Loganville, Ga.) and recent commit Marcus Burke (Trinity Christian Academy - Jacksonville, Fla.) follow the trend as both stand at 6-foot-3, while Vanguard's (Ocala, Fla.) Trevonte Rucker and Armwood's (Seffner, Fla.) Charles Montgomery offer offensive versatility at 6-foot-flat and 5-foot-10, respectively.

Sports Illustrated All-American analyst Edwin Weathersby II, who has worked in operations and scouting for the New York Giants and the University of California-Davis, sees unique skill-sets in each of Florida's four wide receiver commits, and shared what each prospect's role in Dan Mullen's offense could look like when they hit the field.

Trevonte Rucker

Rucker is a quicker than fast athlete who appears suited to play the H-receiver role in Gainesville, somewhat similar to current receiver Kadarius Toney. Currently, he lines up often as a wildcat QB to execute schemed QB-runs, in which his run traits should translate well to the Gator offense.

Rucker will be able to be utilized as a jet-sweep runner to compliment Mullen’s spread rushing attack. His quickness will also serve him in the passing game, as Mullen will be able to use him frequently in quick-game concepts, featuring slants, choices and work him into the screen game. Rucker, periodically, should also be able to run deep-overs and go-routes to contribute some to the vertical pass game.

Marcus Burke

A bit more fast than quick and appears to excel in the vertical passing game due to his long speed. He’s got plus length and looks fairly high-cut on the hoof. Burke should be able to play an X-receiver role for Mullen, at the least.

Florida’s offensive staff makes its bed in the run game, which allows it to scheme up shot plays to acquire chunk yardage. This will blend with Burke’s skill set well. His long speed allows him to stack coverage and factor in the vertical pass game. Burke also works with good eye-tracking and body control, along with his before-mentioned length, to be able to win frequently at catch points.

Charles Montgomery

Similar skill set to Rucker, though Montgomery has a more compact and sturdier build, plus he possesses more pure running back traits. He can execute inside and outside zone-run concepts with solid vision and quickness to punch through alleys.

Montgomery can also align as 2 or 3 inside, where he can run quick-game concepts and get on 2-way go’s to create matchup issues for linebackers and safeties. With Mullen liking to get the ball to his playmakers in space, Montgomery fits the mold of a solid potential contributor.

Daejon Reynolds

Reynolds is a long-limbed receiver prospect who wins with body control and ball skills. He has adequate play speed, yet wins consistently at contested-catch points. Along with being assertive in crowds, Reynolds plus size should aid him in his development as a blocker, as receivers are certainly asked to block in Mullen’s offense.

Regarding his size and frame, it’s likely Reynolds will be over the 210-pound mark before he leaves Gainesville. His awareness of defenders and coverage voids should work well as a mid-range target in the Gator’s passing game.