Florida Gators Add Top 10 Quarterback Commitment
The Florida Gators began June with zero commitments from the Class of 2026 and still searching for who would be the first.
However, their big recruiting weekend is already paying dividends. It only took less than a day before they grabbed their first commit in the 2026 class, and it comes at a premier position in the quarterback spot.
Florida Gators Commitment Will Griffin Sophomore Highlights
The commitments puts some space between Griffin and the nation's top quarterback from a year ago DJ Lagway. Lagway will begin his third year as Griffin enters college.
Florida got on the board with a pledge from four-star Jesuit High School quarterback Will Griffin on Saturday, via Instagram Live.
This should not be a surprise to many after he received predictions earlier this week in favor of the Gators. Griffin grew up a fan of the Gators and finally it his home while visiting them unofficially.
One reason as to why he teamed up with Florida so early is because of the relationships he built.
“The biggest thing for me is, and I am pretty sure I have been saying this the last few times I've visited, but around the third or fourth time being there with the coaches they start to feel like best friends. I am just really tight with them,” he told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman.
The Jesuit signal caller stands in at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2026 class. He ranks as the 150th overall prospect, the 10th best quarterback and 26th best prospect in the state of Florida per 247Sports.
The Gators beat out schools such as Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan and Auburn who also offered Griffin.
With this commitment from Griffin, the Gators class jumps up to the 16th overall class in the 2026 class.
Last season at Jesuit, Griffin completed 67.6 percent of his passes and threw for 3404 yards. Additionally, he threw 34 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions on the season.
He now will be going into his junior season without the stress of figuring out where he will be attending college and can shift his focus to his performances on the field. It also means he can help recruit the guys he wants to air the ball out to.
Griffin might be the first, but he certainly won’t be the last for Florida in 2026.