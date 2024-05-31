Florida Gators Set for Huge Recruiting Weekend
With the Florida Gators all-in on the offseason, all eyes are now on its recruiting efforts, especially in the 2025 class.
On Friday, the Gators began its first major official visit weekend of the summer with two commits and 12 targets visiting the campus. Defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and running back Chad Gasper compile the current list of UF commits visiting this week.
Gators Illustrated compiled a list of its targets taking official visits.
Four-star OT Ziyare Addison, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.)
Headlining this weekend’s visitors is consensus four-star offensive tackle Addison (6-4, 280 pounds). Considered a top target by Florida, Addison may not be as tall or heavy as the Gators’ usual tackle targets, but his footwork, speed (clocked a 12.84-second 100-meter dash, according to 247Sports) and length (6-10 wingspan) make up for that.
Not to mention, he was teammates with true freshman safety Greg Smith III.
Florida is definitely in the mix, but he’s considered an FSU lean at the moment, but a successful visit in Gainesville could close that gap. He recently released his top-nine schools with Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, UCLA and Stanford making up the group.
After his visit to Florida, Addison will take official visits to Oregon, (June 7), Penn State (June 14) and FSU (June 21).
Four-star QB Antwann Hill, Houston County (Warner Robbins, Ga.)
Right now, Hill (6-5, 215 pounds) is considered a Memphis-lean with Florida in the mix behind. However, early playing time at Florida isn’t a positive recruiting pitch. With 2024 five-star DJ Lagway already enrolled and set to take over after Graham Mertz leaves, it could be a couple years of waiting before he sees the field in Gainesville.
For now, Florida cannot get bogged down in being comfortable in its QB situation and needs to continue going after top prospects. A strong visit could close the current gap.
To that end, Florida is considered a favorite for 2026 quarterback Will Griffin for Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.).
Hill will visit Memphis on June 7 before going to Texas A&M the following week.
Four-star EDGE Javion Hilson, Cocoa (Fla.)
The only player committed to another school on this list, Hilson (6-3.5, 225 pounds) is currently committed to FSU, but his commitment is far from over.
Right now, UCF and Alabama are catching steam, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. The benefit for Florida is they have the opportunity to make the first impression. A solid weekend closes the gap before it’s too late, especially with Hilson taking visits to the previously mentioned three schools after Florida.
He will visit Alabama on June 7, UCF on June 14 and FSU on June 21.
Florida is in the process of trying to flip another previous Seminole commitment Jaelen Waters. Waters is a four-star cornerback in the 2026 class.
Four-star DL Myron Charles, Port Charlotte (Fla.)
Charles (6-4, 300 pounds) is one of three defensive linemen visiting this weekend, and he may be the best of the group. He is considered a top-25 defensive lineman by all major recruiting sites.
Florida does have the benefit of having one current interior defensive line commit (Jeramiah McCloud), but depth matters, especially with the status of 2024 signee Michai Boireau up in the air. Adding a player of Charles’s stature certainly helps.
He recently released a top-six consisting of Florida, Miami, FSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas. He will travel to USC next weekend with Miami and FSU coming after.
Four-star WR Joshua Moore, West Broward (Pembroke Pines, Fla.)
Right now, Florida and Florida State seem to be neck-and-neck in Moore’s (6-3.5, 205 pounds) recruitment.
With one committed receiver in its 2025 class and the Gators’ set to lose as many as three receivers due to eligibility (Chimere Dike, Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Elijhah Badger), Florida is in a prime spot to get a jump in Moore’s recruitment and help alleviate those future losses.
He will visit Miami next week with visits to FSU and Georgia coming after.
Four-star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central (West Palm Beach, Fla.)
Florida seems to be currently in a battle with Miami for Montgomery (6-1, 165 pounds), but Penn State is just as much in the mix.
247Sports’ Tom Loy crystal-balled Montgomery to the Nittany Lions in March, but Florida and Miami have caught steam recently. As stated previously, Florida is set to lose three receivers due to eligibility after next season and must find players to fill those spots.
He will visit Penn State later in June, so a successful visit is crucial for Florida to stand out.
Four-star S Jaylan Morgan, Rockvale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
To no surprise, Morgan (6-0, 180 pounds), is a heavy Tennessee lean according to recruiting experts. In fact, then-247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gave a crystal ball for Morgan to commit to the Vols, but that was back in November.
Considering that, while Florida does have work to do to make up ground, there’s still time to get back in his favor. Morgan will visit Ole Miss on June 7, Mississippi State on June 14 and Georgia on June 21, all of whom are considered ahead of Florida for the moment.
Four-star LB Christian Gass, Eastside (Covington, Ga.)
Gass (6-4, 205 pounds) is a target high on Florida’s radar. According to Gators Online’s Keith Niebuhr, Florida and Tennessee are recruiting Gass the hardest with Georgia not far behind.
Getting the first summer official visit of the three is crucial for Florida’s chances if they are to beat out its rivals for the talented linebacker. This is also a big opportunity to see what kind of recruiter linebacker coach Ron Roberts is after Florida lost arguably its best recruiter in his predecessor Jay Bateman.
Gass will visit USC, Georgia and Tennessee in that order.
Four-star DL Jarquez Carter, Newberry (Fla.)
Carter (6-2, 270 pounds) is one prospect Florida got an early jump on due to living in nearby Newberry, but his recruitment is far from over.
Gators Illustrated caught up with the local prospect during the Panthers’ spring practice, and he explained that he’s in no rush to commit and is focused on taking his official visits. Florida does have the benefit of hosting Carter previously and are considered the front runners, but there’s still work to be done to earn his commitment.
“I've been there multiple times, but hopefully this is the visit that hits,” he told Gators Illustrated.
Carter currently has a top-six of Florida, Penn State, UCF, FSU, Miami and Ohio State and has visits scheduled to Penn State (June 7) and UCF (June 14).
Three-star TE Micah Jones, Madison Central (Madison, Ms.)
Ole Miss currently leads in Jones’s (6-5, 220 pounds) recruitment with Florida well behind. Inside the Rebels’ David Johnson and OMSpirit's Zach Berry have both predicted for the Rebels to land Jones.
An early visit may be just what Florida needs to get back in contention as he currently doesn’t have another official visit lined up.
Three-star TE Tae’shaun Gelsey, Riverside (Jacksonville)
Gelsey (6-4, 210 pounds) is arguably the heaviest Florida lean of the group of targets visiting this weekend. Right now, UCF and Tulane are the two schools to watch, but the Gators seem to be far ahead, according to On3’s Keith Niebuhr and Corey Bender.
He did schedule a visit to Tulane for June 20, but a strong visit in Gainesville will go a long way in securing a commitment from a player who many consider Florida the frontrunner in his recruitment.
He revealed on Friday prior to his Florida visit that a top-six will come soon.
Three-star ATH Kaylib Singleton (DB), Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.)
Currently being recruited as a defensive back by Florida, Singleton (6-1, 175 pounds) joins Gelsey as arguably the heaviest Florida lean in the group, and a successful visit could mean a commitment soon.
Swamp247’s Blake Alderman gave a crystal ball in March for the Gators to land Singleton, and On3 agrees that Florida is the heavy front-runner. Decent size and tremendous speed (11-second 100-meter dash) stand out despite a lower ranking.
He will visit Syracuse next week and Rutgers the week after to round out his early visit schedule.
With only five commitments in the Class of 2025, the Gators only have more pledges than Vanderbilt and Mississippi State who each have four. However recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Gators have a big chance to make up ground this weekend.