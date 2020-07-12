Florida Gators an Early Favorite for 2023 CB, Brother of NFL 1st Round Pick

Florida Gators fans may be familiar with the name A.J. Terrell. The consensus No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite, Terrell was certainly a Gators target who was able to get on campus and at one point named Florida one of his top schools.

However, a push from Clemson, fresh off of a national championship appearance against Alabama, sent Terrell two hours northeast for school for three years before declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft. A successful career with the Tigers, where Terrell recorded six interceptions and 20 pass breakups, led to his first-round selection by his hometown Atlanta Falcons this past April.

While Florida missed out on Terrell's services in the 2017 class, the Gators have a strong shot at pulling in someone from the same family tree in A.J.'s brother, Avieon Terrell. A 2023 prospect, Terrell has plenty of time to let his recruitment play out ahead of him. However, Terrell appears to have a plan in place and some schools are beginning to stand out.

"Florida, Clemson, LSU," Terrell told Sports Illustrated - AllGators of the early favorites in his recruitment on Friday. "...I'm going to commit before my senior year."

Terrell, 5-10, 165 lbs., immediately took the field in a talented Westlake secondary as a freshman. Recording five interceptions, Terrell proved he could hang with top competition early in his career and rankings are sure to reflect that as he continues to grow and as his recruitment continues to take off.

That explains why Terrell's early favorite schools, and everyone else, have sent offers This way so early. Terrell already owns 17 scholarship offers, with the Gators sending one his way on January 28th. Terrell has been recruited by Florida cornerback coach Torrian Gray, notably when Gray visits Westlake as the Gators are in pursuit of fellow Lions' cornerback and 2021 prospect, Nate Wiggins, among other prospects.

Breaking down his three early favorites, Terrell has an obvious connection to Clemson but is keeping his options open.

"Well, like when my brother committed to Clemson I was already a Clemson fan. But, Clemson, they just, cause I went to a game every time my brother went and it's a good atmosphere," said Terrell. "Florida, I like how they put good [defensive backs] in the NFL. They're getting a new facility, I just like it down there. LSU, that's one of my top, I gotta go up there."

As any other prospect, Terrell has seen his recruitment take a turn amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He's recently taken an enjoyable virtual visit with Oregon and "all of their coaches", but would rather be traveling to meet coaches, tour universities, and try on uniforms. But during these times, Terrell has been hard at work to perfect his craft, working with his older brother along with his team.

"I've been working on my off-coverage, because last year I used to get out a little fast," said Terrell. "Now, slowing down a little bit, and working on my strength and getting my weight up."

Terrell has a long way to go in his recruitment as such an early high school standout, but suitors are already lining up for the ball-hawking rising sophomore's services. Florida stands in a good spot with Terrell early on as the coaching staff pieces together it's early 2023 recruiting board.