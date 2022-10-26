Gators HC Billy Napier Comments on Florida's Fast-Rising Recruiting Status

When Billy Napier first arrived in Gainesville as the new head coach of the Florida program, he laid out the step-by-step process he intended to employ to return the Gators to their status of national prominence.

While the on-field product has faltered in the early going of his tenure, a premier area of the process he set out is thriving at a level unforeseen by UF under the previous regime.

In what Napier coined a talent-acquisition business, the Gators are prospering in their efforts on the recruiting trail in the first complete cycle under the new staff despite his initial request for patience. With 22 total commitments — 18 of which are considered blue-chip prospects — and a bevy of prospects coming in at positions of utmost need, Florida is in a comfortable standing moving forward.

Napier discussed his content with where the class is right now, amid a crucial closing stretch to obtain some of the top prospects at their positions still uncommitted.

"I like the group that we've got committed," he said regarding his top 10 class in 2023. "We need to finish, obviously, secure the ones we have and then close on a few others. We worked extremely hard at it, not only the recruitment process, but the evaluation process. So far, so good."

The greatest area of success comes in the defensive backfield, with Ja'Keem Jackson, Dijon Johnson, Sharif Denson, Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton slated to re-establish substantial depth and talent in the DB room next season.

Awaiting the nation's top cornerback prospect and No. 2 overall player in 2023 Cormani McClain's commitment on Thursday, the Gators are vying for the best secondary class in the country this cycle to kickstart a much-needed secondary overhaul led by co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney and renowned cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

His addition would provide Florida with their undenied face of the cycle.

However, the entire commitment list gives the Gators strong contenders for playing time in year one. Namely, the pieces at wide receiver and on the defensive line provide two units that have shown a concerning lack of depth during the 2022 campaign with promise.

While Napier is satisfied with the current commits occupying vital foundational spots in bump class, he is adamant about remaining the course to ensure the retention and further acquisition of guys who can significantly impact winning early in their orange and blue careers.

"A lot of work left to do," he said. "It's part of our organization and we'll continue to get better. I think we got a lot of people getting more familiar with the product we have here. We're getting more efficient with our time. Got a lot of new people."

However, according to Napier, 2023 — while surely the most prominent -- isn't the only focus for the Gators' current recruiting. The succeeding cycles are also being heavily focused on, with 2024 QB Derek Lagway being a prime example of recruiting for the future.

The relationships he and his staff have built in the 2024 and 2025 cycles could prove effective in the short term.

That quest for the top spot grew stronger on Saturday when Florida's priority 2024 DB target from IMG Academy Desmond Ricks announced his decision to reclassify to the 2023 class. Ricks has shown significant interest in Florida to this point in his recruitment, along with his liking for Alabama and LSU.

Napier was asked about the idea of reclassification on Monday, although indirectly from Ricks' decision due to his inability to comment on active recruits.

"It's hard to believe that that's the case, but I think there is a handful of players out there that are capable," he said about reclassification.

Napier isn't entirely new to the whole process of reclassification, though. He, in fact, was the product of reclassification, albeit in the other direction.

"I think about reclassifying the other way. I weighed 92 pounds; I'm getting ready to be a 9th grader. My dad said, 'Hey, you're going to have to stay back, big guy.' So grew six inches and gained 50 pounds that year. I wouldn't have played college football if I didn't do it.

Now, guys are heading in the opposite direction, expediting their recruitment processes to get a head start on their collegiate careers.

"We live in a world now where they're trying to go forward. I needed to go backward."

It paid off for him as a quarterback throughout high school and at Furman. Now, reclassification could be a significant factor for Napier as a head coach looking to secure elite talent like Ricks if they're able to close for his services.

All in all, Florida enters the critical closing stretch of the season as one of the hottest recruiting programs in the nation.

The uptick in the Gators' recruiting efforts is bringing an uncharacteristic buzz to Gainesville about the future talent set to be deployed on the field.

