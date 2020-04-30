AllGators
Florida Gators Make Final Two for 2021 Athlete

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators find themselves in a good spot for 2021 athlete Charles Montgomery of Armwood High School (Valrico, Fla.).

Montgomery considers Florida and Maryland as the final two schools in his recruitment. The 5-10, 185 lb. offensive weapon has been recruited by Florida for a while and most recently visited the school for February's junior day. Meanwhile, Montogmery took an unofficial visit to Maryland on March 8th, shortly before the sports and recruiting world shut down amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Florida offered Montgomery on January 9th.

Standing at 5-10, 185 lbs., Montgomery has lined up all over Armwood's offense. Out wide, in the slot, at running back and even as a Wildcat quarterback, Montgomery tallied 41 receptions for 720 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 301 yards and six scores across 31 rushing attempts. He also handles kick returns on occasion, and he posted a 30.8 yards per return average on six attempts as a junior.

The 247Sports Composite rankings consider Montgomery to be the No. 14 athlete and No. 235 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2021. He plans to make his commitment official next month on May 24th.

The Gators are continuing to look to add firepower to their offense, and Montgomery could provide that in numerous roles. Previously, Florida has added a similar weapon to the 2021 class in Miami Palmetto athlete Brashard Smith, who primarily plays receiver but has also been utilized across his offense.

You can check out Montgomery's full junior season highlights below. Stay tuned to AllGators for more updates on Montgomery's recruitment.

