2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit Athlete Charles Montgomery

Charles Montgomery, running back/wide receiver

School: Armwood High School

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four stars, No. 11 athlete, No. 35 state (Fla.), No. 241 national

Recruitment History:

On Sunday, Charles Montgomery made his decision via Instagram live to commit to the University of Florida to continue his playing career.

Shortly following his January 9th offer from UF, Montgomery told AllGators that Florida, Ohio State, Maryland, Georgia, and Nebraska were in the race for his talents at the next level. Despite growing up a fan of Florida State, Montgomery neglected to include them in his top schools down the stretch.

After taking nearly a month and a half to mull over the decision of a lifetime from his top five, Montgomery narrowed down his recruitment to two schools in Maryland and Florida in late April. May 24th ended up being the ultimate decision day for the talented prospect out of Valrico, Fla., in honor of his late cousin Eddy Taylor, who was honored during Montgomery's commitment ceremony.

In the end, the Gators outlasted the Terrapins for the four-star athlete.

Electing to stay close to home, Dan Mullen and the Gators look to close out the dreaded month of May on a high note with an all-purpose athlete added to the offensive side of the ball in the 2021 class.

This marks the 16th commit of the 2021 cycle for the Gators.

Where He Fits:

In Florida’s offense, Montgomery fits in multiple ways—in the rushing and passing game. Playing both wide receiver and running back for Armwood High School, Montgomery has exemplified off the charts athleticism and consistency in making plays.

As a focal point in the Armwood offense that went 11-2 in 2019 and reached the 7A state semifinals, Montgomery accounted for 1,021 yards on 72 total touches—an average of 14.2 yards per touch—and 15 touchdowns.

Averaging 93.6 all-purpose yards and upwards of one to touchdown per game in 13 appearances, Montgomery solidified himself as a dynamic playmaker for Armwood throughout their season.

With a compact build standing 5-10, 185 lbs., Montgomery lacks the straight-line speed to burn players down the field—clocking a 4.83 40-yard dash in most recent record. Despite his time likely having gone down to a more suitable range since this testing, his straightline speed factor is not consistent of guys at the top of the category to be a legitimate threat at the next level.

However, Montgomery expresses incredible elusiveness in the open field and a change of direction ability to make opponents miss.

As a result, Montgomery has a future in the offense playing in a similar role to the current big-play threat Kadarius Toney.

While neither player expresses the complete skill set, it takes to play the running back or wide receiver positions alone—given the lack of embracing contact between the tackles and subpar route running from each—the playmaking ability with the ball in their hands presents a unique opportunity for coaches to utilize.

Both Toney and Montgomery carry quarterback backgrounds as well. Toney primarily played the position at Blount (Ala.) High School, while Montgomery filled in for Bloomingdale when their starter went down with a broken foot in the 7A postseason, leading the offense to 45 points and a playoff victory in the quarterfinals. According to MaxPreps, Montgomery has completed 10-of-20 career passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions making him a legitimate two way threat to line up at wildcat quarterback from time to time.

With Montgomery being a bit more polished on the receiving side compared to Toney, who fits the running back mold of an athlete, Montgomery possesses concentration and sure hands, therefore, he is able to haul in acrobatic catches with ease.

When he arrives on campus at Florida, expect Montgomery to be used in a variety of ways. The way he’s used will depend on how the coaching staff feels they can best get the ball in his hands to let him excel in the open field.