Florida Gators Priority DB Target Corey Collier Jr. Set to Commit Today

Zach Goodall

A priority target in the class of 2021 for the Florida Gators, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr. is set to announce his commitment today at 1:30 P.M. on CBS Sports HQ. He's down to the Gators, the LSU Tigers, and the Miami Hurricanes.

Collier, 6-2, 170 lbs., is a consensus four-star safety and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate who is teammates with fresh Florida Gators commit, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., who pledged just last night. The defensive back duo combined for nine interceptions and 28 defended passes for Palmetto's defense during the 2019 season.

Florida was the last school that Collier visited prior to the recruiting moratorium put in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, spending March 7th on campus with his Palmetto teammates.

Should the Gators land Collier, they'll be receiving a commit with skills unlike any safety the team has brought in as of late, not to discredit the others. Collier's range and ball-hawking abilities as a single-high safety would provide defensive coordinator Todd Grantham with immense flexibility in his coverage schemes and blitz calls.

Below, you can find a snippet of Collier's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report:

Collier, the son of former Florida State defensive back Cornelius Collier, has the makeup of a versatile secondary prospect with an extremely high floor. His athleticism won’t jump off the page but he compensates with incredible savvy, ball skills and sheer play-making ability that gets defenses off the field on third down. Collier projects as a signal-calling deep safety with the advanced technique to hold up in man coverage as needed.

Collier would join fellow safeties Dakota Mitchell (Winter Park, Fla.) and Donovan McMillon (Peters Township - Canonsburg, Pa.) in the Gators' 2021 haul should he commit to Florida. The Gators are set to graduate four safeties following the 2020 season, making Collier's pending decision pivotal.

Like Marshall, we project Collier to commit to Florida today, rounding out the Gators 2021 defensive back unit.

Recruiting

