SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Corey Collier, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Corey Collier, Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Pinecrest (Fla.) Miami Palmetto Senior
Schools of Interest: Considering Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Miami
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall with length and lean muscle throughout. Narrow waist with room to add bulk to trunk and in upper half. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete with a long stride and rock solid leaping ability. Not a burner but flashes strong closing speed and elite range while playing center field. Length and bounce makes for strong high-pointing ability. 

Instincts: Nose for the football and/or creating turnovers. Seemingly always in the right place at the right time versus the run or pass. Plenty physical as an enforcer over the middle and in running the alley. Seldom overruns plays and attacks with controlled aggression. 

Polish: Enough length and savvy to line up anywhere in the secondary with success. Explosive range flashes coming off the hash with a purpose. Cornerback experience with ability to affect wideout at the line of scrimmage and play leverage and zone elements well thereafter. Gets his head across on run support with some pop. 

Bottom Line: Collier, the son of former Florida State defensive back Cornelius Collier, has the makeup of a versatile secondary prospect with an extremely high floor. His athleticism won’t jump off the page but he compensates with incredible savvy, ball skills and sheer play-making ability that gets defenses off the field on third down. Collier projects as a signal-calling deep safety with the advanced technique to hold up in man coverage as needed.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American