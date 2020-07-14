SI All-American Candidate Corey Collier, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Corey Collier, Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Pinecrest (Fla.) Miami Palmetto Senior

Schools of Interest: Considering Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Miami

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall with length and lean muscle throughout. Narrow waist with room to add bulk to trunk and in upper half.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast athlete with a long stride and rock solid leaping ability. Not a burner but flashes strong closing speed and elite range while playing center field. Length and bounce makes for strong high-pointing ability.

Instincts: Nose for the football and/or creating turnovers. Seemingly always in the right place at the right time versus the run or pass. Plenty physical as an enforcer over the middle and in running the alley. Seldom overruns plays and attacks with controlled aggression.

Polish: Enough length and savvy to line up anywhere in the secondary with success. Explosive range flashes coming off the hash with a purpose. Cornerback experience with ability to affect wideout at the line of scrimmage and play leverage and zone elements well thereafter. Gets his head across on run support with some pop.

Bottom Line: Collier, the son of former Florida State defensive back Cornelius Collier, has the makeup of a versatile secondary prospect with an extremely high floor. His athleticism won’t jump off the page but he compensates with incredible savvy, ball skills and sheer play-making ability that gets defenses off the field on third down. Collier projects as a signal-calling deep safety with the advanced technique to hold up in man coverage as needed.