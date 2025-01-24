Florida Gators a Finalist for 2026 Blue Chip OT Recruit
The Florida Gators are a finalist for a top offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the Gators are one of five schools still in the running for Brunswick (Ga.) High School’s Heze Kent.
Other schools in the running include rivals Florida State and Miami, as well as SEC foes Alabama and Texas.
Kent is a four-star prospect who is ranked the No. 147 player in the country and the No. 12 player in the country, according to 247 Sports.
No crystal ball predictions have been made yet by the writers at 247 Sports, but they currently have him listed as “warm” on Kentucky and cool on the rest. The Wildcats are not in the final five, so it’s safe to say that’s likely no longer the case.
On3 currently gives the Gators the best odds with a 27.1% chance to land his commitment. Of the teams still in the running, Miami has a 15.4% chance and FSU and Alabama have a 4.5%.
Florida currently has three commits for the 2026 class: four-star quarterback Will Griffin, four-star cornerback Jalen Waters and three-star safety Devin Jackson.
Early on the trail, the Gators recruiting class is ranked No. 23 in the country. The last two classes have finished in the top 10. Assuming there are no scares with Billy Napier’s job early on again this upcoming season, the Gators should be able to get going sooner during this recruiting cycle.
The 2025 recruiting class had two offensive tackle recruits: four-star Tavaris Dice, who flipped from Auburn, and three-star Jahari Medlock, who flipped his commitment from Cincinnati.