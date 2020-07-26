AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators 2021 Target WR Brashard Smith Commits to Miami

Demetrius Harvey

As the Gators get set to have an explosive August, they'll be without one of the most explosive slot receivers in the country as 2021 WR Brashard Smith officially commits to the Miami Hurricanes.

Announced on social media, Smith, 5-foot-9, 188 pounds will be shutting down his recruitment and signing with the Hurricanes when the signing period opens in the winter.

"First off I would like to thank God Almighty for blessing me with the talent to be in this position," Smith said on Twitter today. "Next I would like to thank my parents, family, and all my coaches from little league to high school for shaping me up to be the man that I am today. Words can't express the gratitude I have for you all at Palmetto Sr High. WIth that being said I'm excited to announce that I will be signing to The University of Miami!!"

Smith has been a heavy target for the Gators for a long time. In fact, the Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) receiver originally committed to Florida in January before decommitting in May. It was expected Smith would take time to re-evaluate his decision, but ultimately the Gators were not his choice.

Florida was on Smith's most-recent top five, and the decision likely came down to the Hurricanes or the Gators at the end of the day as it appears could be the case among all of the 'Palmetto 5', ultimately.

RELATED: Top 2021 DT, Gators Target Leonard Taylor Sets Commit Time

Smith, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate was recently evaluated and given high marks from the SIAA team. Their final thoughts on Smith are as follows:

Bottom Line: Someone with this type of speed is going to terrify defenses every time he steps foot onto the football field. Smith is going to take the top off of defenses, and early in his career you can manufacture touches for him and watch him work.

The Gators miss out on Smith but were able to snag Jacksonville (Fla.), native WR Marcus Burke just last week and currently have three other receivers committed in Daejon Reynolds, Trevonte Rucker and athlete Charles Montgomery.

Florida will continue to evaluate their wide receiver board, while Smith is a big loss, they have plenty of other options left on the table still.     

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2021 DT, Gators Target Leonard Taylor Sets Commit Time

The Florida Gators will be one of two teams in the running for one of the top defensive tackles on the market, as Leonard Taylor sets his commit time and date.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators HC Mike White Breaks Down Roster Acquisitions

Florida has added a total of six players to their roster over the past year and some change. Head coach Mike White shared his thoughts on each prospect.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2022 Recruit Profile: RB Damari Alston

Taking a look at 2022 running back Damari Alston’s early recruitment history, skillset, and possible fit into the Gators offense.

Brandon Carroll

Gators '21 Commit WR Daejon Reynolds Could Make Instant Impact

The Florida Gators commit, receiver Daejon Reynolds, should have no problem seeing the field when he steps onto campus in 2021.

Demetrius Harvey

2022 RB on Florida Gators: 'Everything Is Working Out Perfectly Right Now'

2022 running back, Damari Alston discusses the factors playing into naming Florida as the leader in his recruitment to this point.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Gators Freshman Fenley Graham Should Lead Way in Florida Return Game

The Florida Gators' freshman might be the leader of the pack in an effort to replace punt returner, Freddie Swain.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators 2021 DB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 defensive back commit Kamar Wilcoxson, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

'Surprising Decisions' of 2021 Cycle Include Two Florida Gators Commits

Florida Gators 2021 defensive back commits Kamar Wilcoxson and Dakota Mitchell own two of the most surprising decisions of the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Add Second Commitment of the Day: 2021 LS Rocco Underwood

The Florida Gators fortify their long snapper position of the future by adding their second commitment of the day.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

Gators 2021 OL Commit Jake Slaughter's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 offensive line commit Jake Slaughter, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall