Top 2021 DT, Gators Target Leonard Taylor Sets Commit Time

The Gators may be rearing to land a big-time commitment on as Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has officially set his commitment time and date. Taylor will be committing at 1 p.m ET on August 6, he announced on social media earlier today.

Earlier this month, Taylor only gave a commitment date, however, now the time has been officially announced.

"After speaking with my parents and support system, I have decided to announce my commitment August 6th on a live stream," Taylor said on Twitter earlier this month. "I would like to thank God, my parents, family coaches and friends. Please no interviews as I want a clear head as I make this life changing decision!"

Currently in the running for Taylor's services are the Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. Taylor officially announced his top two teams at the beginning of this month, allowing for fans and coaches to have a sense of where he'd like to play. While the Gators were initially viewed as the heavy favorites to land Taylor, those odds have shifted a bit and as of right now, it's anyone's guess.

Taylor, part of the Palmetto 5, is one of the major targets the Gators are hoping to land in August. Another Miami Palmetto player, safety Corey Collier Jr. will also be committing in August, on the 10th. It is expected that other Miami Palmetto players will commit around the same time, it could be a domino effect.

Taylor, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, brings impressive pass-rushing skills along with the power needed to play at a high level in college football. He has been throughout his first three years in high school.

As part of a 1000+ player evaluation project, SI All-American broke down what Taylor brings to the table. Here is a snippet of what SIAA thinks of Taylor's bottom line:

Taylor profiles like a can’t-miss pass rusher who can excel inside or out along the defensive line. He’s built to attack from different alignments over the course of a series with proficiency. His raw traits should allow him to control the line of scrimmage for a big time college football program soon after arrival.

The Gators surely hope to land him after landing another five-star defensive tackle in 2020 in Gervon Dexter. We know now, however, when such commitment will take place.