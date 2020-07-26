AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Top 2021 DT, Gators Target Leonard Taylor Sets Commit Time

Demetrius Harvey

The Gators may be rearing to land a big-time commitment on as Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) defensive tackle Leonard Taylor has officially set his commitment time and date. Taylor will be committing at 1 p.m ET on August 6, he announced on social media earlier today.

Earlier this month, Taylor only gave a commitment date, however, now the time has been officially announced.

"After speaking with my parents and support system, I have decided to announce my commitment August 6th on a live stream," Taylor said on Twitter earlier this month. "I would like to thank God, my parents, family coaches and friends. Please no interviews as I want a clear head as I make this life changing decision!"

Currently in the running for Taylor's services are the Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. Taylor officially announced his top two teams at the beginning of this month, allowing for fans and coaches to have a sense of where he'd like to play. While the Gators were initially viewed as the heavy favorites to land Taylor, those odds have shifted a bit and as of right now, it's anyone's guess.  

Taylor, part of the Palmetto 5, is one of the major targets the Gators are hoping to land in August. Another Miami Palmetto player, safety Corey Collier Jr. will also be committing in August, on the 10th. It is expected that other Miami Palmetto players will commit around the same time, it could be a domino effect.

Taylor, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, brings impressive pass-rushing skills along with the power needed to play at a high level in college football. He has been throughout his first three years in high school.  

As part of a 1000+ player evaluation project, SI All-American broke down what Taylor brings to the table. Here is a snippet of what SIAA thinks of Taylor's bottom line:

Taylor profiles like a can’t-miss pass rusher who can excel inside or out along the defensive line. He’s built to attack from different alignments over the course of a series with proficiency. His raw traits should allow him to control the line of scrimmage for a big time college football program soon after arrival.

The Gators surely hope to land him after landing another five-star defensive tackle in 2020 in Gervon Dexter. We know now, however, when such commitment will take place. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators HC Mike White Breaks Down Roster Acquisitions

Florida has added a total of six players to their roster over the past year and some change. Head coach Mike White shared his thoughts on each prospect.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2022 Recruit Profile: RB Damari Alston

Taking a look at 2022 running back Damari Alston’s early recruitment history, skillset, and possible fit into the Gators offense.

Brandon Carroll

Gators '21 Commit WR Daejon Reynolds Could Make Instant Impact

The Florida Gators commit, receiver Daejon Reynolds, should have no problem seeing the field when he steps onto campus in 2021.

Demetrius Harvey

2022 RB on Florida Gators: 'Everything Is Working Out Perfectly Right Now'

2022 running back, Damari Alston discusses the factors playing into naming Florida as the leader in his recruitment to this point.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Gators Freshman Fenley Graham Should Lead Way in Florida Return Game

The Florida Gators' freshman might be the leader of the pack in an effort to replace punt returner, Freddie Swain.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators 2021 DB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 defensive back commit Kamar Wilcoxson, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

'Surprising Decisions' of 2021 Cycle Include Two Florida Gators Commits

Florida Gators 2021 defensive back commits Kamar Wilcoxson and Dakota Mitchell own two of the most surprising decisions of the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Add Second Commitment of the Day: 2021 LS Rocco Underwood

The Florida Gators fortify their long snapper position of the future by adding their second commitment of the day.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

Gators 2021 OL Commit Jake Slaughter's SI All-American Scouting Report

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 offensive line commit Jake Slaughter, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Zach Goodall

FSU Commit OL Jake Slaughter Flips to Florida Gators, 'Staying Home'

The Florida Gators have flipped a key offensive line target away from rival Florida State Seminoles, as Jake Slaughter commits to UF.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall