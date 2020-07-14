SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Leonard Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Leonard Taylor
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds
Position: Defensive Line
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Schools of Interest:  Considering Florida, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Miami
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Well-proportioned, muscular build with adequate length for inside or outside trench effectiveness. Appears capable of maintaining athleticism while carrying more weight.

Athleticism: Shot out of a cannon on the snap with an elite combination of violent hands and overall physicality to put pressure on the blocker. Extremely strong, pound for pound, to neutralize blocker despite being outweighed. Light on his feet in space, able to cover considerable ground in short span relative to position and size.

Instincts: Extremely quick out of the gates as well as through counter moves. Athletic enough to be able to win if the initial move proves ineffective. Can collapse the pocket with power rush and can extend to identify the ball carrier thereafter. Aware prospect versus the run and the pass with ability to affect quarterback throwing windows with length and timing.

Polish: Features a classic push-pull, club, rip, swim move, lethal spin and more on a low, effective plane. Attacks the passer with great leverage and balance within frame. Can hold the point and disengage at will versus the run and make plays down the line thereafter.

Bottom Line: Taylor profiles like a can’t-miss pass rusher who can excel inside or out along the defensive line. He’s built to attack from different alignments over the course of a series with proficiency. His raw traits should allow him to control the line of scrimmage for a big time college football program soon after arrival.

